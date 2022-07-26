Ford Vietnam recalls 1,444 Ranger cars

VIETNAM, July 26 - HÀ NỘI — Ford Vietnam has just announced the Safety Recall Programme to enhance windshield adhesion for 1,444 Ranger vehicles manufactured from January 9 to July 9, 2021.

According to Ford Vietnam, the adhesion of windshields of affected vehicles may not meet design standards. This can lead to effects on the performance of the passenger airbag and the durability of the car roof.

Ford Vietnam has authorised its dealers to carry out the inspection by using new PU glue to reinstall the windshield to enhance adhesion.

The time required for this new test and gluing is less than four hours per vehicle. Clients do not have to pay any fee for repair, including spare parts and installation.

In July this year, the company also announced a recall for a similar problem in the US market with 24,231 Ranger vehicles manufactured from December 17, 2021 to April 12, 2022. VNS