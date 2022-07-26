Digital PCR Market Emerging Growth Factors, Top Countries In-depth Research Analysis, Trends Forecasts To 2028
The global market of Digital PCR Market is expanding as a result of the rising incidence of infectious illnesses.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Digital PCR Market Size was valued at USD 506.42 million in 2021 and is expected to decline at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. Digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR), also known as end-point, high-throughput absolute quantitative analytics, helps to accurately and sensitively calculate the amount of DNA or RNA in a given sample. It is semi-quantitative because the amplified product is recognized by agarose gel electrophoresis. It is designed for absolute quantification and the examination of minority sequences against such a background of identical majority sequences. Comparatively to its conventional equivalents, digital PCR employs a variety of techniques, including droplet-based, and chip-based.
The Digital PCR Market - Growth Factors
The market growth rate is anticipated to be fueled by the ongoing technological developments in PCR technology. Over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027, there will be an increase in demand for the digital PCR market due to the high prevalence of genetic disorders, growing prevalence of communicable diseases, growing used of biomarker profiling for diagnostic testing, raising awareness and acceptance of personalized medicines, and successful completion of the human genome project, in addition to growing funds, investments, and grants. Additionally, the transition from plant-derived to genomic sequence medication development as well as growing market penetration in emerging nations will present the digital PCR market with enormous growth prospects during the aforementioned forecast period.
The Digital PCR Market – Segmentation
The global Digital PCR Market on the basis of application, the market is segregated into Clinical Diagnostics, and Forensic, Research, & Others. On the basis of Technologies, the market is fragmented into Droplet Digital PCR, Chip Based Digital PCR, and Beaming Digital PCR. On the basis of Product Type, the market is divided into Digital PCR Systems, Software & Services, Consumables & Reagents. On the basis of End User, the market is categorized into Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industries, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories, and Universities & Other Organizations.
Market trends for Digital PCR Market:
• The advancement of high-throughput diagnostics is being driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, such as the most recent pandemic COVID-19
• Extensive External Financing for Executive R&D Activities
