Ramesh Chaurasia’s effort to destigmatize mental health and spread awareness among people for holistic wellness

Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia urges people to treat their mental health equally as their physical health and normalize asking for help.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia is known for his dedication to the completion of sustainable development goals (SDG) by the United Nations. He feels that although we are accelerating towards the 16 SDGs, we have ignored a crucial aspect.

A part of India’s population suffers silently from poor mental health conditions. There is a widespread stigma associated with mental health that prevents people from speaking up about what they go through. Untreated or undiagnosed severe mental illnesses impair their personal and professional lives and even drive them to take extreme steps.

The pandemic has further exacerbated the existing situation, making it crucial to address this sensitive issue as soon as possible.

"The stigma surrounding mental health has unfolded in the form of insensitive behavior towards people experiencing mental health concerns. This kind of behavior disregards and invalidates their suffering," says Mr. Chaurasia. There is also a perpetual fear of being isolated from family and society. It has created a gap between people experiencing mental health problems and their treatment.

This stigma results in a lack of awareness about mental health among people. Therefore, the only way to wipe it out is by starting an open discourse about it. It is of utmost significance to make people understand that mental health is as important as physical health.

Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia is immensely devoted to eradicating the shame and taboos associated with mental health that has dominated Indian society. He has realized that awareness is the ultimate weapon to achieve it.

As a result, Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia conducts several talk sessions with professional psychologists. Such sessions raise awareness about the potential negative effects of poor mental health and encourage people to seek help.

Mr. Chaurasia and his team members have organized programs with certified therapists on mental health-related concerns to help people understand their signs and symptoms.

He also planned sessions with mental health coaches and counselors in schools and colleges to disseminate information among adolescents and young adults to equip the upcoming generation with the required knowledge about mental health.

A staunch promoter of mental well-being, Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia has also spread information about reliable mental health resources and helped people in need to get in touch with trustable mental health organizations, affordable trained mental health professionals, and support groups.

“We will be able to combat the stigma only by initiating open conversations about mental health. The intent is to urge people to treat their mental health equally as their physical health and normalize asking for help”, said Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia.

He also emphasized that the primary focus is on educating and sensitizing the youth to prioritize taking care of their mental health. The youth should also be sensitive and supportive of others' mental health struggles.

It is Mr. Chaurasia's unwavering determination and perseverance that motivates him to improve the state of mental health in society and envision a future where the vitality of mental health is realized.