By 2028, Demand for Natural Surfactants Market Size, Share Will Surpass USD 16.07 Billion, at 5.0% CAGR Growth, Global Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast by The Insight Partners

Natural Surfactants Market is projected to reach US$ 16.07 Billion by 2028 from US$ 11.56 Billion in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2028. In-depth market segmentation, deep dive regional and country level analysis of 18+ countries across 5 key regions, key company profiles and industry landscape to provide latest market initiatives and competitive landscape, impact of COVID-19 pandemic on ecosystem.

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners has published a new research report titled Global “ Natural Surfactants Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Application,” includes the factors fueling the natural surfactants market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, market share analysis, and the identification of significant market players and their key developments. In recent years, natural surfactants have been increasingly attracting the interest of the scientific and industrial community. Interest in using natural surfactants has been progressively escalating owing to their eco-friendly nature, selectivity, and performance under critical circumstances. Natural surfactants are highly used in different applications, including detergents, cosmetics, personal care, industrial and institutional cleaning, pulp and paper, and metal processing.





Request Sample PDF Brochure of Natural Surfactants Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007990/





Natural Surfactants Market - Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 11.56 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 16.07 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 271 No. Tables 87 No. of Charts & Figures 157 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Natural Surfactants Market: Competition Landscape

A few players operating in the global market include BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., KAO Corporation, Lankem Ltd., Solvay S.A., Arkema, Stepan Company, and Evonik Industries AG. Players operating in the natural surfactants market are focusing on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. They are also focusing on strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches.

Key Developments

In 2021, BASF strengthened its position in biosurfactants for personal care, home care, and industrial formulators with two distinct partnerships.

In 2019, Evonik and Unilever teamed up for the large-scale production of world's first green biosurfactant.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00007990/







In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global market. The natural surfactants market growth in the region is mainly driven by the increasing use of natural surfactants in different application fields such as detergents, cosmetics and personal care, industrial cleaning, and agriculture. The cosmetics market in China is huge and growing rapidly. With the rising demand for premium products and an increasing number of working women, the cosmetics industry has been experiencing growth in recent years. In India, the demand for cosmetic products is rising due to improving socio-economic standards and the large-scale development of digital & manufacturing sectors. All these factors are boosting the natural surfactants market growth in the region. Moreover, the market growth in the region is also fueled by their increasing use in detergents, industrial cleaning products, and agrochemicals.

Manufacturers experienced a rising consumer preference for natural, ecologically friendly, and sustainable products. Hence, manufacturers are also focusing on the production of products that cause less pollution and have low toxicity and high biodegradability. Natural surfactants are becoming highly popular due to their ability to improve the emulsification of hydrocarbons for various applications and ecological benefits. Moreover, various producers of natural surfactants have joined organizations such as the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), which favors the development of natural surfactants.

Based on type, the market is segmented into anionic, cationic, non-ionic, and amphoteric. The anionic segment held the largest market share in 2021. Anionic surfactants are best for removing dirt, clay, and some oily stains. They are used in shampoos, shower gels, toothpaste, etc. Examples of natural anionic surfactants include glutamate, potassium cocoate, isethionate, and sodium coco sulfate.





Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00007990/





Natural surfactants are derived from different types of plants, vegetables and fruits. Natural surfactants have various beneficial properties such as low toxicity, based on renewable substances and biologically degradable nature. They are used in different application ﬁelds including, detergents, personal care, industrial and institutional cleaning, agriculture chemicals, and oilfield chemicals. Others applications of natural surfactants include ceramics, pulp and paper and metal processing, etc.

Based on application, the global natural surfactants market is segmented into detergents, personal care, industrial and institutional cleaning, oilfield chemicals, agriculture chemicals, and others. The detergents segment held the largest market share in 2021. Detergents are commonly used at home and in different commercial places for cleaning. Sodium cocoamphoacetate and ethoxylates are widely used in detergents for domestic and industrial purposes. The high compatibility and stability of natural surfactants result in their inclusion in the formulation of laundry detergents.

The global natural surfactants market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. Further, APAC held the largest revenue share of the global market in 2021. Major factors driving natural surfactants market growth in APAC are increasing their use in different application fields and innovative research on natural surfactants. The increasing use of detergents and cleaning products is creating a demand for natural surfactants. In addition, there is an increasing interest in natural beauty products and ingredients. Increasing demand for natural cosmetic products is further driving the natural surfactants market growth in the region.





Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on “Natural Surfactants Market” Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00007990/





The focus on the production of products with low toxicity and high biodegradability is growing. Consumers' preference for natural, ecologically friendly, and sustainable products is also increasing. Consumers from various countries are highly demanding products based on natural ingredients. Natural surfactants have various ecological benefits. Further, the use of conventional surfactants is restricted by strict environmental and governmental regulations. This results in increasing demand for nontoxic and highly biodegradable bio-based surfactants.

Based on application, the natural surfactants market is segmented into detergents, personal care, industrial and institutional cleaning, oilfield chemicals, agriculture chemicals, and others. The detergents segment held the largest market share in 2021. Normal laundry detergents may be in liquid or powder form and filled with many chemicals. The surfactants used in laundry detergents are chemically synthesized and exert toxic eﬀects on freshwater living organisms. Hence, the demand for detergents made of natural, petroleum-free, biodegradable substances is increasing.

The anionic segment held the largest share of the global natural surfactants market in 2021. Anionic surfactants are characterized by a negatively charged hydrophilic polar group. Anionic surfactants are highly used in shampoos, shower gels, toothpaste, etc.





Directly Purchase a Premium Copy of Natural Surfactants Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007990/





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Natural Surfactants Market

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted various economies across the globe. Governments of various countries took every possible step to restrict the spread of SARS-CoV-2 by announcing country-wide lockdowns, which directly impacted the natural surfactants market growth of industrial sectors. The pandemic significantly hampered the market growth due to adverse effects on the growth of multiple industries such as personal care, detergents, and oilfield chemicals. Various natural surfactant manufacturers were operating their plants at reduced rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increasing consciousness regarding personal hygiene and clean surroundings has stimulated the demand for personal and household cleaning products, thus enhancing the natural surfactants market growth. Further, various industries across the world are reviving their business operations. Industries are recovering after gradually resolving supply constraints of their raw materials. This results in a gradually increasing demand for natural surfactants from applications such as industrial and institutional cleaning, detergents, oil field chemicals, agriculture chemicals, and metal processing.





Browse Latest and Related Reports:





Anionic Surfactants Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS), Lignosulfonates, Alcohol Ether Sulfates/Fatty Alcohol Sulfates (AES/FAS), Alkyl Sulfates/Ether Sulfates, Sarcosinates, Alpha Olefin Sulfonates (AOS), Phosphate Esters, Alkyl Naphthalene Sulfonates, Others); Applications (Home Care, Personal Care, Oil and Gas, Construction, Others) and Geography

Anionic Polymerization Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Monomer (Non-Polar Vinyl Compounds, Polar Electrophilic Vinyl Compounds, Cyclic Ethers, Esters, Siloxanes, Others); Technique (High Vacuum Techniques, Schlenk Line and Glove Box Techniques); Application (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) and Geography

Natural Surfactants Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Anionic, Cationic, Non ionic, and Amphoteric) and Application (Detergents, Personal Care, Industrial and Institutional Cleaning, Oilfield Chemicals, Agriculture Chemicals, and Others)

Low Foam Surfactants Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Non-Ionic , Amphoteric , Cationic ); Application (Home and Personal Care , Agrochemicals , Oil Field Chemicals , Textiles , Others ) and Geography

Flocculant And Coagulant Market Forecast to 2028 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Type (Anionic Flocculant, Cationic Flocculant, Non-Ionic Flocculant, Amphoteric Flocculant, Organic Coagulant, Inorganic Coagulant); End User Industry (Municipal Water Treatment, Pulp And Paper, Textile, Oil And Gas, Mining, Others) And Geography

Synthetic Detergents Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Anionic Detergents, Cationic Detergents, Non-ionic Detergents, Zwitterionic (Ampholytic) Detergents, Other Types); Form (Bar, Powder, Liquid/Gel); Application (Laundry Cleaning, Household Cleaning, Dishwashing, Fuel Additives, Biological Reagent, Others) and Geography

Polyacrylamide Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Polymer Structure, Ionic, Non-Ionic, Cationic, Anionic, Others); Production Process (Copper Catalyst-Based, Microbial Enzyme-Based); Application (Enhanced Oil Recovery, Flocculant, Safe Contact Lenses, Soil Conditioner, Binder in Skin Lotions, Petroleum, Others); End use industry (Municipal and Commercial, Oil and Gas, Paper and Pulp, Cosmetics, Mining, Others) and Geography

Oilfield Surfactants Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Class of Substrate (Synthetic, Bio-based ); Application (Drilling, Stimulation ); Surfactant Class (Non-Ionic, Anionic, Cationic, Polymeric, Amphoteric, others) and Geography

Pharmaceutical Surfactants Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Anionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Amphoteric Surfactants, Macromolecule Surfactants, Others); Application (Gene Delivery, Intracellular Products Recovery, Antimicrobial Agents, Emulsifying Agents, Probiotic Preparations, Others) and Geography

Detergents Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Anionic Detergents, Cationic Detergents, Non-Ionic Detergents, Zwitterionic Detergents, Others); Product Type (Powder Detergents, Liquid Detergents, Bar detergents, Others); Application (Personal Cleaning Product, Laundry Cleaning Product, Household Cleaning Product, Dishwashing Product, Fuel Additives, Biological Reagent, Others) and Geography

Amphoteric Surfactants Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Amine Oxide, Amphoacetates, Amphopropionates, Betaine, Sultaines); Application (Agrochemicals, Home Care and I and I Cleaning, Oil Field Chemicals, Personal Care, Others) and Geography

Paper Dry Strength Agent Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Polyvinyl amine, Polyacrylamide, Glyoxylted Polyacrylamide, Starch Based Polymers, Amphoteric Polymers, Others) and Geography





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Industry Research: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/categories/chemicals-and-materials