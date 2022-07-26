Acidity Regulators Market - Analysis, Business Growth, Trends & Future Scenario Along with Top Key Players

Acidity Regulators Market 2031

Acidity Regulators Market by Product Type, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The acidity regulation market is expected to witness notable growth owing to its wide application as a preservative, flavoring agent, and taste enhancer or taste modifier in the coming years. Increase in usage of acidity regulators in the food & beverage industry, such as in bakery, confectionery, sauces, condiments, and dressings is expected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, growth in demand for fast food, cold drink, and other food & beverages would supplement the market growth.

The global acidity regulators market size was valued at $5,871.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $10,899.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

With an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the acidity regulators market has been adversely affected during the Covid-19 pandemic. The supply chain disruption, lack of raw material availability, and shutdown of fast food restaurant during the pandemic period has affected the acidity regulators market.

Acidity regulators are used to modify or enhance the taste of food products. Flavors are used in dairy products, beverages, and processed food. Flavors cause sensation of taste in the food products. For instance, about 50% of the citric acid is used as a flavoring agent in several beverages such as tea, soft drink, carbonated drinks, and desserts to enhance the refreshing flavor which is also the key acidity regulators market trends.

The global acidity regulators market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. Depending on product, the market is classified into citric acid, phosphoric acid, acetic acid, maleic acid, and lactic acid. On the basis of application, it is segregated into beverages; sauces, condiments, and dressings; processed food; bakery; and confectionery. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major companies have adopted agreement, product launch, expansion, and merger strategies to sustain the intense market competition. Key players profiled in the acidity regulators industry Archer Daniels Midland Company, Jungbunzlauer India Pvt. Ltd., Bertek Ingredient Incorporation, ATP group, Celrich Products Pvt. Ltd., Chemelco International B.V., F.B.C Industries Inc., and Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd.

Other players in the value chain include Cargill Incorporated, Kerry Group, Tate and Lyle plc, Corbion N.V., Univar, Brenntag A.G., and Innophos Holding Inc.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By product type, the Acidity Regulators Market Analysis includes citric acid, phosphoric acid, acetic acid, maleic acid and lactic acid. The citric acid segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the beverages segment held the dominant share in 2020, and is expected to register the highest CAGR.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific accounted for highest acidity regulators market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

