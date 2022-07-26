Global High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems Market to reach USD 1.09 billion by 2028
The report covers the total addressable market (TAM), market penetration, opportunity, and demand for HPLC System(s) forecasted from 2021 to 2028LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems are used to analyze and/or purify liquid mixtures. Analytical HPLC systems are used in the food safety, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing industries and in medical and research laboratories. Two of the most common types of analytical HPLC systems are normal phase HPLC and reversed-phase HPLC. The normal phase uses a polar stationary phase and a non-polar mobile phase to separate components of a mixture, while reversed-phase HPLC uses phases with the opposite polarities of normal phase HPLC. The sample liquid is mixed with the mobile phase and run through a column that contains the stationary phase. The way the sample moves through the column is the basis for the analysis.
The Global Analytical HPLC Systems market size was valued at USD 770.95 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 1095.48 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The global main manufacturers of Analytical HPLC Systems include Showa Denko K.K., Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher, Agilent, PerkinElmer, Waters, etc. In 2021, the global six largest players have a share of approximately 64.19% in terms of revenue.
The North America Analytical HPLC Systems market size was USD 281.89million in 2021, while China was about USD 113.81million. The proportion of China was 14.76% in 2021, and it is predicted that the share will reach 21.73% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 10.39% through the analysis period. As for the Europe Analytical HPLC Systems landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD 54.75 million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is 4.42% and 3.86%, respectively, for the next 6-year period.
Fully considering the economic change caused by the COVID-19, Normal Phase HPLC accounting for 29.33% of the Analytical HPLC Systems global market in 2021, is projected to value USD 286.11 million by 2028, growing at a revised 3.96% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Pharmaceutical segment is altered to a 5.32% CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share of about 45.85% in 2028.
