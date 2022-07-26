Forensic Technology Market Data Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2027

Reports And Data

Forensic Technology Market is forecast to register a revenue growth rate of 12.3%, and is projected to reach USD 50.41 billion in 2027.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global forensic technology market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 50.41 Billion by 2027 and register a rapid revenue growth rate over the next seven years, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The forensic technology market continues to register major growth owing to increasing demand and usage of advanced technologies to solve crimes. High demand for these solutions is also due to upsurge in sophisticated crimes and illicit activities in recent years, which have been resulting in increased growth of the forensic technology market.

Advancements in technologies and forensic equipment such as magnetic fingerprinting, DNA sequences, and integrated ballistic systems is also propelling market growth. Forensics is proving to be highly advantages, and enhanced fingerprint recovery enables lifting prints from weapons, guns, bomb and cartridge fragments, and serves to conclude investigations of a range of crimes. The growing terrorism threat globally has also served to increase adoption of forensic technology in recent years.

Government initiatives to support forensic research is also supporting growth of the market. However, the technology is not always correct, and uncertain accuracy of results could be a factor that will hamper adoption in emerging countries.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Next-generation sequencing segment is witnessing increased revenue growth due to its ability to identify humans by degraded blood samples and its usage in paternity tests. It also reduces bias and errors, which will propel the demand for these solutions, and in turn support revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

DNA profiling is used to identify the origin of DNA at a crime scene and reveal biological relationships. There is high demand for DNA profiling in law enforcement agencies to secure the correct convict and exonerate the innocent. Growing need and use of DNA profiling is expected to drive growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Pharmacogenetics is gaining importance in forensics to investigate the cause of death when autopsy provides no result, and to check the response of drugs in different genetic variations. Increase in demand for detailed reports for judicial purposes is expected to further drive revenue growth of this segment.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2019 due to increased adoption of forensics technology and solutions across public and private companies. Development of more advanced healthcare equipment by major players in the market in the region is also boosting growth of the forensic technology market.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Forensic Technology market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Forensic Fluids Laboratories, Neogen Corporation, SPEX Forensics, NMS Labs, Morpho Group, and LGC Forensics, among others.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Forensic Technology Market Segmentation:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Capillary Electrophoresis

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Rapid DNA Analysis

Next-Generation Sequencing

Microarrays

Automated Liquid Handling Technology

Others

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Chemical Analysis

DNA Profiling

Firearms Identification

Biometric Analysis

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

