Biometric Technology Market Valuation Worth $1,27,322.12 million by 2030, At a 14.1% CAGR | In-depth Industry Insights

Biometric Technology Market

Huge R&D activities and market competition have paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in crime and privacy intrusion rate have raised concerns among people and organizations to secure their assets and personal details, which in turn, drives the global biometric technology market.

The global biometric technology industry was accounted for $34.95 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $127.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Major industry players such as - 3M Company (Congent Systems, Inc.), Fujitsu Frontech Limited, Imageware Systems, Inc., Suprema, Inc., Safran S.A. (IDEMIA), secunet Security Networks AG, Thales S.A., BIO-key International, NEC Corporation and Precise Biometrics.

Based on region, the market across North America accounted for the major share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global biometric technology industry. This is attributed to the growing use of web applications and the Internet has escalated the demand for security and verification on account of the increased threat of cyber-attacks and data pilfering. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.3% throughout the forecast period. Increasing use of the Internet, online payments, immigration and initiatives such as "Digital India" and "Adhar" by the Indian government are likely to expand the biometric market growth at the fastest rate in the region.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 185 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/237

Based on component, the hardware segment held the major share in 2020, generating nearly two-thirds half of the global biometric technology market. This is owing to the fact that these hardware scans are matched against the saved database to approve or deny access to the respective system. The software segment, however, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that it allows different application software on different operating systems to be compatible.

Based on type, the physiological biometric segment held the highest share in 2020, generating around three-fourths of the global biometric technology industry. The fact that it is considered as highly reliable, as people's characteristics are unique and cannot be compromised by influence of psycho emotional phase drives the segment growth. The behavioral biometric segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 16.8% from 2021 to 2030. This is because it is based on the unique and measurable patterns of human activities such as voice, keystroke, handwriting, middleware, signature, and odor for identification or authentication.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/237

Covid-19 scenario :

• Most of the biometric devices such as finger print scanners, vein recognition, and others involve touching of surfaces and thus, there was a steep decline in demand for these maneuvers from several verticals, especially during the initial phase.

• Also, the majority of government bodies suspended the use of biometric attendance for all its employees, as a precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus.

• However, other biometric devices such as iris scanner, face recognition, and others have experienced higher demand as they involve zero point of contact and provide correct authentication results.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/237

The report provides a detailed analysis of key market players operating in the global market. They adopted numerous strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, business expansion, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and more in order to stay competitive in the market.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

Mobile Biometrics Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

