Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,179 in the last 365 days.

Youth, Culture Minister Meets with Israeli Minister for Regional Cooperation

Youth, Culture Minister Meets with Israeli Minister for Regional Cooperation

MOROCCO, July 26 - Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, met, Monday in Rabat, with the Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Frej, on a working visit to Morocco.

In a statement, the ministry said that this meeting is part of a dynamic relationship between Morocco and Israel since the signing in 2020 of the Morocco-Israel-US tripartite agreement. This dynamic draws its strength from the strong attachment of the Jewish community of Moroccan origin in the Kingdom and the unbreakable links between this community, including the one present in Israel, and the person of His Majesty the King.

The two parties discussed issues relating to bilateral cooperation between the two countries, including the fields of youth and culture, where an overview of the action programs of the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication was presented.

In this regard, added the same source, it was stressed the need to form joint teams between the two ministries to develop a joint program to organize summer sessions dedicated to young Moroccans and Israelis to discover the cultures of both parties.

Bensaid stressed the need to pay attention to programming and video games, because of their primary importance, especially since Morocco has a significant human potential in this area.

MAP 25 July 2022

You just read:

Youth, Culture Minister Meets with Israeli Minister for Regional Cooperation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.