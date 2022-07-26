Youth, Culture Minister Meets with Israeli Minister for Regional Cooperation

MOROCCO, July 26 - Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, met, Monday in Rabat, with the Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Frej, on a working visit to Morocco.

In a statement, the ministry said that this meeting is part of a dynamic relationship between Morocco and Israel since the signing in 2020 of the Morocco-Israel-US tripartite agreement. This dynamic draws its strength from the strong attachment of the Jewish community of Moroccan origin in the Kingdom and the unbreakable links between this community, including the one present in Israel, and the person of His Majesty the King.

The two parties discussed issues relating to bilateral cooperation between the two countries, including the fields of youth and culture, where an overview of the action programs of the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication was presented.

In this regard, added the same source, it was stressed the need to form joint teams between the two ministries to develop a joint program to organize summer sessions dedicated to young Moroccans and Israelis to discover the cultures of both parties.

Bensaid stressed the need to pay attention to programming and video games, because of their primary importance, especially since Morocco has a significant human potential in this area.

MAP 25 July 2022