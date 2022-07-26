Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Worth US$ 48500 million by 2022-2028 Research Report with Global Analysis
Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market research report is an expert's analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give an analysis of sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, and forecast. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream, and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects cover market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.
Point-of-care (POC) is defined as medical testing at or near the site of patient care. The driving notion behind POCT is to bring the test conveniently and immediately to the patient. This increases the likelihood that the patient, physician, and care team will receive the results quicker, which allows for immediate clinical management decisions to be made.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market size is estimated to be worth USD 25670 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 48500 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Market split by Type, can be divided into: -
- Blood Glucose Testing
- Infectious Diseases Testing
- Cardiac Markers Testing
- Coagulation Testing
- Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
- Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing
- Urinalysis Testing
Market split by Application, can be divided into: -
- Clinics
- Hospitals
- Laboratory
- Others
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
North America is the largest market, with a share nearly 40%.
Leading players of Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) include: -
- Roche
- Abbott
- Johnson & Johnson
- Siemens Healthcare
- Danaher
- Ascensia
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- BioMerieux
- ARKRAY
- Nova Biomedical
- Trividia Health
- Quidel
- Accriva
- OraSure Technologies
- Helena Laboratories
- Menarini Diagnostics
- Abaxis (Zoetis)
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share of over 45%.
Key Developments in the Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market: -
- To describe Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force
- To analyze the manufacturers of Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT), with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share
- To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market share
- To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application
- To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications
- To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.
- To describe Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.
