Construction Management Software Market Worth US$ 6520.8 million by 2022-2028 Research Report with Global Analysis

Construction management software increases the efficiency and accountability of construction firms and businesses while streamlining previously manual processes, such as daily internal communications, job scheduling, punch listing, and QA/QC list creation. Construction management software is designed to work with or without an internet connection, bridging the gap between the onsite construction crew, project owner, and other stakeholders in real-time.

Global Construction Management Software market size is projected to reach USD 6520.8 million by 2028, from USD 2146.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2022-2028.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Cloud-based Construction Management Software

On-premises Construction Management Software

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Contractors

Owners

Managers

Engineers and Architects

Builders

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Construction Management Software including: -

Autodesk

Procore

Oracle

Trimble

Sage

Bentley Systems

Fieldwire

Jonas

Buildertrend

eSUB

CoConstruc

PENTA

CMiC

RedTeam

Bluebeam

Jinshi Software

Glodon

Yonyou

