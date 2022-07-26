Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Growth Opportunities, Key Players Analysis with Future Statistics till 2030

Reports And Data

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market size reached USD 7 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 46.7% during 2022-2030

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is expected to reach a market size of USD 215.53 Billion by 2030 and register a substantially high CAGR over the forecast period, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market revenue growth is driven by increasing efficiency in drug discovery and advancement in precision medicine, which is resulting in rising demand and application of these solutions globally. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing global elderly population is expected to continue to support the growth of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3740

Application of artificial intelligence in clinical procedures to check patient’s vital signs, ask required questions, and give prescriptions to patients are accelerating its adoption in technologically advanced region. The technology is also used to give reminders and alert healthcare workers during medical procedures. The advancement in deep learning technology is also propelling the growth for artificial intelligence in healthcare market.

Rising prevalence of complex diseases and need for novel surgery is also driving increasing deployment of artificial intelligence technologies in healthcare sector. However, hesitance among healthcare professionals to adopt artificial intelligence due to some perceived limitations currently is expected to negatively impact growth of the market to a certain extent.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The software segment accounted for higher revenue share in artificial intelligence in healthcare market in 2019. Several companies are developing innovative software for different medical applications. Rise in adoption of AI healthcare informatics will also encourage the growth of the segment.

Development and deployment of machine learning in healthcare sector and for critical research in related fields has been increasing substantially in recent years, thus driving revenue growth of this segment. For instance, Google has developed machine learning algorithms to help identify cancerous tumors, and Stanford University is using deep learning algorithm to identify skin cancer in humans.

Artificial intelligence is resulting in rising adoption of technologies in healthcare settings as it can improve patient care and outcomes in hospitals.

Autonomous robots help professionals during surgeries, and also deliver medicine and food to patients – ensuring limited human contact with infected patients – during the pandemic.

Asia Pacific region grew at a faster rate during the forecast period due to the improvement in healthcare infrastructure, increase in healthcare startups, and adoption of advanced technologies.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, General Electric, Google Inc., and Medtronic plc, among others.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segmentation:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hardware

Processor

Memory

Network

Software

AI Solutions

AI Platform

Services

Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Machine Learning

Supervised Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Deep Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Others

Context-Aware Computing

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3740

Thank you for reading the report. Kindly note that we also offer customized reports according to the client's requirements. Contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will provide you with the best-customized report.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.