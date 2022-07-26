Event Management Software Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Event Management Software Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Event Management Software Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Event Management Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the event management software market is expected to grow to $11.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.7%. The increasing preference for hosting virtual events is significantly contributing to the event management software market growth.

Want To Learn More On The Event Management Software Market Growth? Request For A Sample Now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6518&type=smp

The event management software market consists of sales of the event management software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships), which are used to manage the events and activities in a company from the beginning to the end. This platform consists of an online back-office and a user interface for attendees, which is frequently a mobile app. The event management software assists the event planner throughout the event's lifespan. The benefit of employing it is that it provides a one-of-a-kind solution that assists at every step of the event.

Global Event Management Software Market Trends

According to the event management software industry analysis, the rapid integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology are shaping the market. Artificial intelligence is the ability of a computer, or a robot controlled by a computer to do tasks that are usually done by humans because they require human intelligence and discernment. It is mostly used in event management due to its ease and affordability. For instance, in 2020, EventTow, an India-based company, launched an android application and website for wedding planning and event management that is based on AI. The application is fully AI-based with all the necessary options required for event planning with the target to change the way people book and plan events.

Global Event Management Software Market Segments

The global event management software market is segmented:

By Component: Software, Services

By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

By Organization Size: Small, Medium, Large

By End-User: Corporate, Government, Third-Party Planners, Education, Others

By Geography: The global event management software market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read More On The Global Event Management Software Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/event-management-software-global-market-report

Event Management Software Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides event management software market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global event management software market, event management software market share, event management software market segments and geographies, event management software market players, event management software market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The event management software market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Event Management Software Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Active Network, Arlo, Attendify, Aventri, Bizzabo, Certain Inc., Cvent Inc., EMS Software LLC, Eventbrite, EventMobi, Gather Technologies, RainFocus, SignUpGenius, Eventzilla, Bitrix24, Tripleseat, Circa, Accelevents, Glue-Up, Event Espresso, Hubb LLC, Hubilo Inc., and RegPack Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Software Products Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/software-products-global-market-report

Software as a service (SaaS) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/software-as-a-service-global-market-report

Database Software Global Market Report– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/database-software-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/