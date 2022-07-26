Electronic Skin Market Research on Growth Opportunities and Future Outlook Analysis to 2027

Reports And Data

The global electronic skin market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.6% and reach a market size of USD 20.02 Billion in 2027.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electronic skin market is expected to reach a market size of USD 20.02 Billion in 2027 and register a robust CAGR over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. High demand for electronic skin in the healthcare sector and increasing growth in the robotics industry are key factors driving growth of the global electronic skin market. Advancements in technology and incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the healthcare sector is supporting revenue growth of the market.

Electronic skin is utilized in robotics and healthcare applications due to it being self-powered, self-healing, and for excellent stretchability. Electronic skin is used in robotics to offer a sense of touch, and in the healthcare industry to track health and fitness-related ailments and conditions.

Electronic skin is used for a range of applications such as to monitor cardiovascular diseases, conditions during pregnancy, patients with diabetes, and in the detection of abnormalities in the brain. Growth of the electronic skin market is expected to be driven significantly by increasing range and variety of applications this technology offers in industrial & residential robotics, healthcare, and prosthetics. Factors such as low awareness and low investment in research and development in developing economies are expected to restrain adoption of this technology to a certain extent. High cost and complex design of the technology will also limit demand for electronic skin technology.

Further key findings in the report:

Electronic skin patches are reliable and convenient, and ideal for remote monitoring in in-patient and out-patient cases. Skin patches are commonly used in diabetes and cardiac management, and for temperature sensing, drug delivery, newborn monitoring, and smart wound care, among others.

Stretchable conductors are essential in stretchable electronic devices, which are used in soft robotics and next-generation wearables. Their ability to enhance electronic performance is a key factor driving demand.

Health monitoring systems segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2019. Growing application of electronic skin in neurology, cardiology, and diabetes for disease treatment is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific market revenue growth rate is expected to remain comparatively higher than other regional markets over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of diabetes in countries in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Electronic Skin market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Xensio, MC10, VivaLnk, Inc., Xenoma, iRhytm Technologies, Philips, Plastic Electronics GMBH, Dialog Semiconductor, Holst Center, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Electronic Skin Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electronic patches

Electronic skinsuits

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Photovoltaics systems

Stretchable circuits

Stretchable conductors

Electroactive polymers

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

