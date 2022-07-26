Plasterboard Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2017–2027

Reports And Data

The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plasterboard market is forecast to reach USD 32.31 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing residential construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization will also drive the demand for plasterboard during the forecast period. Construction Industry is a booming industry and is expected to remain so with the continuation of the development process, especially in the developing countries.

The flourishing construction market in developing countries like Brazil, Mexico, India, and others, induces the growth of the market. Various government and non-government initiatives are further increasing residential construction projects which, in turn, is providing a thrust to the market. Moreover, the booming travel and tourism industry which has led to the rising commercial construction, has increased the demand for plasterboards for aesthetic purposes. Technological developments have also aided in computerizing different designs and offering tailor-made solutions to consumers according to their need.

Key participants include Atiskan Gypsum Products Co. Inc., Armstrong World Industries Inc., Etex Group, Ayhaco Gypsum Products, Georgia Pacific LLC, Fletcher Building Ltd, Gypsemna, Gyprock, Gypsum Management and Supply Inc., Gyptec Iberica, Jason Plasterboard Co. Ltd, LafargeHolcim Ltd, Mada Gypsum Company, National Gypsum Company, Saint-Gobain SA, Siniat Ltd, Tanzania Gypsum Limited, and USG Corporation Boral Ltd, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Among the edge types, square-edge accounts for the largest market share of ~25% in the year 2019. The tapered-edge segment is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Tapered-edge boards are ideal for either jointing or skimming, while the square-edge boards are generally used for textured finishes. Both square and tapered-edged boards are very common among consumers and are easily available in the market.

• The fire-resistant products are anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of 6.4% during the forecast period. Type X fire-resistant plasterboards are specially treated with additives to improve its fire-resistive qualities. The paper on the exterior of the board burns slowly and does not contribute to fire spread. Also, the board has a non-combustible core that contains chemically combined water in calcium sulfate, comes out as steam when affected by the fire.

• The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~31% in the year 2019 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. High construction & infrastructure spending in emerging economies, including China and India, are majorly escalating the demand for plasterboard.

• Moreover, the growing transportation and tourism industry in the region has led to an increased demand for warehouses, hotels, restaurants, and others, which positively impacts the market growth.

• The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global plasterboard market on the basis of product type, edge type, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Moisture-resistant

• Sound-insulated

• Fire-resistant

• Thermal

• Impact-resistant

• Others

Edge type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Square

• Tapered

• Round

• Beveled

• Others

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Point Summary of the Report:

The global Plasterboard market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.

The study also analyses the crucial market aspects, including R&D, product launches and brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and the growth pattern on both regional and global levels. The report offers an in-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends.

The Global Plasterboard Market includes relevant and verified information relating to the overall market, key players, and their market position and financial standing. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the market position of the major players of the industry.

To summarize everything stated above, the report offers key insights into the Plasterboard market to allow the reader to gain a complete understanding of the Global Plasterboard Market through accurate estimations, a panoramic view of the market scenario, competitive landscape, factors influencing the growth of the market, driving factors, restraints, regulatory framework, growth prospects and opportunities, and factors propelling the market forward. The research study offers an in-depth view of the industry to offer a competitive edge to the reader and help them in formulating beneficial investment plans. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market with facts relating to the past, present, and future of the Global Plasterboard Market.

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients.

