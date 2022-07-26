Data Center Cooling Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Data Center Cooling Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Data Center Cooling Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Data Center Cooling Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the data center cooling market size is expected to grow to $21.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.0%. Green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions are driving the data center cooling market growth.

Want to learn more on the data center cooling market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6511&type=smp

The data center cooling market consists of sales of data center cooling service by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide data center cooling. The method of separating hot and cold air in data centers is known as data center cooling. In a data center, too much hot air can cause equipment to overheat and malfunction. A facility that can do this consistently, affordably, and with consistent monitoring is on the right track to improved cooling efficiency. Data center cooling efficiency is to reduce the amount of air that needs to be cooled by using directed cooling. Directed data center cooling necessitates that each rack or cabinet in the facility is confined within its system.

Global Data Center Cooling Market Trends

According to the data center cooling market analysis, the use of computer room air handling (CRAH) are shaping the market. A computer room air handler is a device that deals with the heat generated by equipment in data centers. A CRAH employs fans, cooling coils, and a water-chiller system to remove heat, unlike a computer room air conditioning (CRAC) machine, which uses mechanical refrigeration to cool the air brought to a data center. For example, in September 2020, The YORK Mission Critical Horizontal Computer Room Air Handler (YORK MCH CRAH) is a new product from Johnson Controls that is designed to fulfill the particular cooling needs of the world's most demanding data centers.

Global Data Center Cooling Market Segments

The global data center cooling market is segmented:

By Data Centre Type: Large Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, Mid-Sized Data Centers

By Cooling Technology : Rack/Row-Based, Room-Based

By Component: Solution, Service

By Industry: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Research and Academic, Government and Defense, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global data center cooling market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global data center cooling market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-cooling-global-market-report

Data Center Cooling Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides data center cooling market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global data center cooling market, data center cooling market share, data center cooling market segments and geographies, data center cooling market players, data center cooling market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The data center cooling market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Data Center Cooling Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABB Group, Adaptivcool, Airedale International Air Conditioning, Asetek Inc, Black Box Corporation, Coolcenteric, Daikin Industries, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Interxion, Nortek Air Solutions, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Submer Technologies, Vertiv Group Corporation, Alfa Laval, Delta Power Solutions, Eaton, Ebullient, Johnson Controls International, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Trane Technologies, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Cooling Tower Global Market Report 2022 – By Type( Evaporative Cooling Tower, Dry Cooling Tower, Hybrid Cooling Tower), By Flow (Cross Flow, Counter Flow), By Application ( Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Power Generation, HVACR, Food & Beverages, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cooling-tower-global-market-report

Temperature Management Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Patient Warming Devices, Patient Cooling Devices), By Application (Surgery, Cardiology, Pediatrics, Neurology, Orthopedic Surgery, Other Applications), By End-Use (Operating Room, Neonatal ICU, Emergency Room, ICUs, Other End-Uses) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/temperature-management-global-market-report

Air-Conditioning Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Unitary Air Conditioners, Room Air Conditioners, Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners, Chillers, Absorption Liquid Chillers), By Components (Refrigerant, Compressor, Condenser Coil, Expansion Valve, Evaporator Coil), By Application (Residential, Commercial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airconditioning-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC