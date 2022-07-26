Global Chromatography Resins Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Chromatography Resins Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Chromatography Resins Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the chromatography resins market size is expected to grow from $2.31 billion in 2021 to $2.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The chromatography resin market size is expected to grow to $3.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%. The rising prevalence of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the chromatography resins market growth.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6526&type=smp

The chromatography resins market consists of sales of chromatography resins by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which are used to capture and polish monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), antibody fragments, vaccines, and other biomolecules using a stationary phase. The mobile phase drives the sample and the chromatography resins in the stationary phase allowing its purification.

Global Chromatography Resins Market Trends

Technological advancements are shaping the chromatography resins market.

Global Chromatography Resins Market Segments

The global chromatography resins market is segmented:

By Product Type: Native, Synthetic

By Technology Type: Affinity Chromatography, Anion Exchange Chromatography, Cation Exchange Chromatography, Size Exclusion, Hydrophobic Interaction

By Application: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Food and Beverage, Water and Environmental Analysis, Others

By Geography: The global chromatography resins market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chromatography-resins-global-market-report

Chromatography Resins Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides chromatography resins industry overview, chromatography resins global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the chromatography resins global market, chromatography resins market share, chromatography resins market segments and geographies, chromatography resins global market players, chromatography resins global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The chromatography resins market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Chromatography Resins Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare Lifesciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Purolite, W. R. Grace and Co, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Danaher, Life Technologies Corporation, Repligen Corporation, Pall Corporation, Cytiva, Bio-Works Technologies AB, and DuPont.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

