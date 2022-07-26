Strategies For Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Hydrogen Peroxide Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hydrogen Peroxide Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hydrogen peroxide market size is expected to grow from $2.92 billion in 2021 to $3.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. The hydrogen peroxide market size is expected to grow to $3.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%. The increasing demand for environmental-friendly solutions is driving the hydrogen peroxide industry growth.

The hydrogen peroxide market consists of sales of the hydrogen peroxide by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that is a mild antiseptic that can be used on the skin to prevent infection or minor injuries. It is generally available in the form of aqueous solutions. It is used as an oxidizer, bleaching agent, and antiseptic in a dilute solution (3–6% by weight) in water for consumer use, and at higher concentrations for industrial use. Hydrogen peroxide can also be used to treat mouth ulcers and irritation, as well as for mouth rinsing.

Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Trends

Increasing adoption of H2O2 in food and electronic application are shaping the hydrogen peroxide market. Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is a colorless, odorless, and slightly acidic liquid used mainly as an oxidant in chemical synthesis, and this chemical is used in a wide range of products including cleaning, personnel care, semiconductor industry, printed circuit boards etching, and others.

Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Segments

The global hydrogen peroxide market is segmented:

By Function: Bleaching, Oxidizing, Sterilizing/Disinfecting, Propulsion, Others

By Grade: Standard, Chemical, Cosmetic, Aseptic, Food, Semiconductor

By End-Use Industry: Pulp and Paper, Chemical Synthesis, Healthcare and Personal Care, Food Processing, Textile, Water and Wastewater Treatment, Electronics and Semiconductor, Others

By Geography: The global hydrogen peroxide market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Hydrogen Peroxide Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hydrogen peroxide market overviews, hydrogen peroxide market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the hydrogen peroxide global market, hydrogen peroxide global market share, hydrogen peroxide global market segments and geographies, hydrogen peroxide global market players, hydrogen peroxide global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The hydrogen peroxide global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Hydrogen Peroxide Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aditya Birla Chemicals Limited, AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema SA, Chang Chun Petrochemical, Evonik Industries AG, FMC Corporation, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Hansol Chemical, Kemira Oyj, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., National Peroxide Ltd, OCI Company Ltd., PeroxyChem LLC, Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Company, EkO Peroxide LLC, Grupa Azoty, Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals, Huatai Group, Indian Peroxide Limited, and Thai Peroxide Co. Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

