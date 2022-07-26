mHealth Apps Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 26% Through 2026

MHealth Apps Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s MHealth Apps Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘mHealth Apps Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the mhealth apps market size is expected to grow from $36.43 billion in 2021 to $45.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%. The mHealth app market size is expected to grow to $113.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.5%. Increasing publicity of mHealth applications due to their increasing benefits to improving patient disease state is expected to propel the mhealth apps industry growth.

The mHealth apps market consists of sales of mobile health applications by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are wearable devices and health tracking apps used to monitor and share health information by using mobile technology. mHealth apps include clinical and diagnostic apps, remote monitoring apps, healthy-living apps, clinical reference apps, and productivity apps. These apps are used to monitor and collect community data and clinical data by healthcare providers.

Global mHealth Apps Market Trends

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G are shaping the mHealth apps market. Artificial intelligence is human intelligence that is processed by machines such as computers and focuses on learning, reasoning, and self-correction and AI is adopting 5G to improve customer experiences. The advancement in artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G has been introducing new opportunities for service providers. Artificial intelligence plays a major role to improve customer service and creating new challenges and even solves network complexities. Companies are launching AI platforms to enhance customer experiences.

Global mHealth Apps Market Segments

The global mhealth apps market is segmented:

By App Type: Disease and Treatment Management, Wellness Management, Others

By Connected Medical Devices: Heart Rate Meters, Wearable Fitness Sensor Device, Blood Pressure Monitors, Pulse Oximeters, Others

By Application: Monitoring Services, Fitness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services, Others

By End-User: Physicians, Patients, Insurance Companies, Research Centers, Pharmacy, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government, Tech Companies, Others

By Geography: The global mhealth apps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

mHealth Apps Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mhealth apps global market overviews, mhealth apps global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the mhealth apps global market, mhealth apps market share, mhealth apps market segments and geographies, mhealth apps market players, mhealth apps global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

Key Market Players: Omron Healthcare Inc., Johnson and Johnson, BioTelemetry Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Diversinet Corp., Medtronic MiniMed, Agamatrix Inc., Apple Inc., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca Plc., Sanofi, Ovia Health, Livongo Health, Orange, Sony, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Allscripts, Jawbone Health Hub Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Withings S.A., iHealth Labs Inc., Nutrimedy, and Dr. Pad.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

