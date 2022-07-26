Indoor Farming Technology Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Indoor Farming Technology Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Indoor Farming Technology Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the indoor farming technology market size is expected to grow to $46.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.2%. The rising adoption of vertical farming of agriculture is likely to contribute the indoor farming technology industry growth.

The indoor farming technology market consists of sales of indoor farming technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is a form of producing crops and plants inside the home by utilization of artificial control of light, environmental control such as humidity, temperature, gases and fertigation. Indoor farming is used to encourage local production of crops in cities and also to deliver fresh produce in city areas where plots of land are not readily available for cultivation and farming.

Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Trends

Strategic partnerships are shaping the indoor farming technology market. The companies that operate in unified endpoint management are undergoing partnerships. For instance, in the year 2020, Sananbio and Hode AgTech announced a strategic partnership for indoor farming projects in Qatar. Sananbio is a joint venture by Sanan Optoelectronics, an LED manufacturer, and also the Institute of Botany of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, an institute in plant science. Hode AgTech is committed to the development and worldwide promotion of agricultural technologies. With this partnership, they commit to building indoor farms and labs in Qatar and to giving fresh nutritionally dense food to Qatar.

Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Segments

By Crop Type: Fruits and Vegetables, Flowers and Ornamentals, Herbs and Microgreens

By Component: Hardware, Software and Services, Integrated Systems

By Facility Type: Glass or Poly Greenhouses, Indoor Vertical Farms, Container Farms, Indoor Deep Water Culture Systems

By Growing System: Aeroponics, Aquaponics, Hybrid

By Geography: The global indoor farming technology market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/indoor-farming-technology-global-market-report

Indoor Farming Technology Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides indoor farming technology market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global indoor farming technology market, indoor farming technology market share, indoor farming technology market segments and geographies, indoor farming technology market players, indoor farming technology market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The indoor farming technology market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Indoor Farming Technology Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Advanced Nutrients, Agrilution GmbH, American Hydroponics, BrightFarms, General Hydroponics, Hydrodynamics International, Logiqs Vertical Farming, Netafim, Vertical Farm Systems, AeroFarms, Bowery Inc., Freight Farms, Metropolis Farms Inc., and Scotts Miracle Gro.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

