Strategies For Global Styrene Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Styrene Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the styrene market size is expected to grow from $49.3 billion in 2021 to $52.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The styrene market is expected to grow to $62.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7%. The high demand for polystyrene drives the styrene industry growth.

The styrene global market consists of sales of styrene and related services used for making synthetic rubber, resins, and plastics and improving drying oils. Styrene is a colorless, gritty organic compound derived from benzene. Styrene is readily evaporated and is also used as a precursor to polystyrene and several other copolymers. Styrene is a fragrant liquid used for making synthetic rubber, resins, and plastics and improving drying oils.

Global Styrene Market Trends

The companies in the styrene market are working towards developing techniques to recycle styrene. In order to increase the efficiency and popularity of styrene, companies are investing in developing methods to recycle styrene.

Global Styrene Market Segments

The global styrene market is segmented:

By Type: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Others

By Application: Automotive, Construction, Packaging Consumer Goods, Others

By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

By Geography: The global styrene market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Styrene Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides styrene global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global styrene market, styrene global market share, styrene global market segments and geographies, styrene global market players, styrene global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global styrene market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Styrene Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Alpek SAB DE CV, Ashland Inc, Ineos Group AG, Nova Chemicals Corporation, Bayer Material science, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, ENI S.p.A., INEOS Styrolution Holding Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), and Total S.A.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

