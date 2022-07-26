Strategies For Global Asphalt Additives Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Asphalt Additives Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Asphalt Additives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the asphalt additives market size is expected to grow to $5.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%. An increase in road construction projects is expected to propel asphalt additives market growth.

The asphalt additives market consists of sales of asphalt additives by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to chemicals or substances that are added to asphalt to change the result of the asphalt binder. Asphalt additives are materials that improve the adhesive force between aggregates and asphalt cement preventing cracking, unravelling, and deformation. Asphalt additives include ethylene vinyl acetate, latex, styrene-butadiene styrene-block (SBS) copolymer, and manganese organic complex, SBS vulcanized with asphalt, polyethylene, and carbon black.

Global Asphalt Additives Market Trends

Bio-based asphalt additives are one of the key asphalt additives industry trends shaping the market. According to the asphalt additives market analysis, the use of rubber in the asphalt business has shown several benefits in the pavement sector such as improved workability. For instance, Evonik Industries AG, a provider of specialty chemicals, launched Vestenamer which is a rubber processing additive that makes it easier to turn rubber into a tough substance. It enhances the flowability of the rubber compound, allowing for more effective processing of the substance. This is utilized for a variety of purposes, including playgrounds and road construction.

Global Asphalt Additives Market Segments

By Type: Polymeric Modifiers, Anti-Strip and Adhesion Promoters, Emulsifiers, Chemical Modifiers, Rejuvenators, Fibers, Flux Oil, Colored Asphalt

By Technology: Hot Mix, Cold Mix, Warm Mix

By Application: Road Construction, Road Paving, Airport Runway, Parking Lots, Roofing

By Geography: The global asphalt additives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Asphalt Additives Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides asphalt additives global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global asphalt additives market, asphalt additives global market share, asphalt additives global market segments and geographies, asphalt additives market players, asphalt additives global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The asphalt additives market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Asphalt Additives Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Arkema SA, Arrmaz, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Huntsman Corporation, Nouryon, Sasol Limited, Sinopec Corporation, Solvay SA, Jiangsu Jinyang, Zibo bridge lung, Berkshire Engineering Supplies, Engineered Additives, Sonneborn, LUCOBIT, Tri-Chem Specialty Chemicals LLC, Colas, and Cargill Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

