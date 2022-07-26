Agricultural Micronutrients Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Agricultural Micronutrients Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Agricultural Micronutrients Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, restraints, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Agricultural Micronutrients Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the agricultural micronutrients market size is expected to grow to $8.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.7%. According to the agricultural micronutrients market forecast, the rising micronutrient deficiency in soil is expected to propel the agricultural micronutrients industry growth.

Want To Learn More On The Agricultural Micronutrients Market Growth? Request For A Sample Now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6514&type=smp

The agricultural micronutrient market consists of sales of agricultural micronutrients by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are defined as a fine blend of mineral elements, which play an important role in balancing crop nutrition. Agricultural micronutrients are crucial for plant growth that nurture horticultural crops and crops of pulses, cereals, spices, plantations, and oilseeds. The mineral elements in agricultural micronutrients include manganese, zinc, iron, copper, molybdenum, and boron.

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market Trends

Technological advancements are shaping the agricultural micronutrient market. Technological advancement is a discovery of knowledge that advances technology and aids in providing an enhanced product. For instance, in February 2019, Haifa Group, an Israel-based manufacturer and supplier of specialty plant nutrients launched NutriNet, a new online service for growers and agronomy experts. NutriNet is an online expert system that focuses on optimizing and supporting the process of creating customized fertilization programs. It incorporates a broad range of plant nutrition-related knowledge, which was accumulated by Haifa Group during its decades of field and research activities worldwide.

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market Segments

The global agricultural micronutrients market is segmented:

By Type: Zinc, Boron, Iron, Copper, Manganese, Molybdenum, Others

By Method of Application: Soil Application, Fertigation, Foliar, Seed Treatment, Hydroponics

By Crop Type: Cereals, Pulses, Oilseeds, Spices, Fruit and Vegetables

By Application: Tomato, Cotton, Citrus, Apple, Lettuce, Soybean, Others

By Geography: The global agricultural micronutrients market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read More On The Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-micronutrients-global-market-report

Agricultural Micronutrients Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides agricultural micronutrients market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the agricultural micronutrients global market, agricultural micronutrients market share, agricultural micronutrients market segments and geographies, agricultural micronutrients market players, agricultural micronutrients market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The agricultural micronutrients market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Agricultural Micronutrients Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF SE, Yara International ASA, Nutrien Ltd., Nouryon, Compass Minerals International, Helena Chemical Company, Corteva Agriscience, Coromandel International Limited, Haifa Group, Valagro S.p.A, Sigma AgriScience LLC, Aries Agro Limited, AgroLiquid, Agrium Inc, The Dow Chemical Co, ATP Nutrition, Baicor L.C., Stoller USA Inc, Akzonobel, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, Syngenta International AG, Brandt Consolidated Inc., Grow More Inc., DowDuPont Inc., and Western Nutrients Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

Looking For Something Else? Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Agricultural Microbial Global Market Report 2022 – By Type( Bacteria, Fungi, Virus, Other Types), By Function( Crop Protection, Soil Amendment), By Mode Of Application( Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment), By Application( Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables, Turf And Ornamentals) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-microbial-global-market-report

Fertilizer Additives Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Dust Control Agent, Anti-Caking Agent, Anti-foam Agents, Granulation Aids, Colorants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Hydrophobing Agents), By Form (Granular, Prilled, Powdered), By Application (Urea, Ammonium nitrate, Diammonium phosphate, Monoammonium phosphate, Ammonium sulfate, Triple superphosphate, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fertilizer-additives-global-market-report

Agricultural Implement Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Farm Machinery And Equipment, Lawn And Garden Tractor And Home Lawn And Garden Equipment), By Operation (Autonomous, Semi-autonomous, Manual), By Capacity (Small, Medium, Large), By Application (Land Development and Seed Bed Preparation, Sowing and Planting, Weed Cultivation, Plant Protection, Harvesting and Threshing, Post-Harvest and Agro Processing) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-implement-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check Out Our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC