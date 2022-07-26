Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Medical Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Medical Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Medical Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical adhesive tapes market size is expected to grow to $10.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%. The rapid growth in surgical procedures/operations is significantly contributing to the medical adhesive tapes market growth.

The medical adhesive tapes market consists of sales of the medical adhesive tapes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships), that are used for surgical procedures and other medical applications. Medical adhesive tape is a strip of fabrics or other material which is coated with a pressure-sensitive material on one side that sticks quickly to a wounded surface. Medical adhesive tapes are usually breathable, comfortable, and easy to use and cover wounds to reduce exposure to germs.

Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Trends

Technological advancements are shaping the medical adhesive tapes market outlook. Technological advancement such as silicone adhesive is a discovery of knowledge that advances technology which is one of the key medical adhesive tapes industry trends. For instance, in December 2020, 3M, a US-based manufacturer and distributor of products in the field of electronics, telecommunications, industrial, consumer and office, health care, safety, and other markets launched 3M Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive Tapes, new silicone adhesives. These tapes have longer worn periods, heavier device support, and are more secure.

Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Segments

By Type: Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber, Others

By Material: Paper, Fabric, Plastic

By Application: Surgery, Wound Dressing, Splints, Secure IV Lines, Ostomy Seals, Others

By Geography: The global medical adhesive tapes market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Medical Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical adhesive tapes global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global medical adhesive tapes market, medical adhesive tapes market share, medical adhesive tapes market segments and geographies, medical adhesive tapes market players, medical adhesive tapes global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The medical adhesive tapes global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Medical Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 3M Company, A.M.G. Medical Inc., Adchem Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCT Tapes, Dermamed Coatings Company LLC., Dermarite Industries LLC., Jiangsu Nanfang Medical Co. Ltd., Libatape Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Lohmann GmbH and Co. Kg, Mactac LLC, Nitto Denko Corporation, Paul Hartmann Ag, Scapa Group plc, and Pinnacle Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

