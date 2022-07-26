Syngas Market Rising Trends, Growing Demand and Business Opportunities by 2027

AMR Logo

The syngas is widely used as clean and renewable energy to replace conventional sources of energy.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syngas Market by Gasifier, Technology, Feedstock, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027. Global syngas market was valued at $43.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $66.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in environmental issues has been the key driver of the syngas market. This is attributed to the syngas is widely used as clean and renewable energy to replace conventional sources of energy. In addition, owing to the outbreak of COVID-19, rise in demand for chemical intermediaries in the production of hygiene and sanitation and pharmaceutical products is expected to drive the need for syngas in the chemical industry.

Increase in usage in industrial applications and the power generation industry drive the growth of the global syngas market. However, requirement of high capital investments hinders the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for chemicals creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (450 Pages PDF with Insights):https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8204

In the 2019, the fluidized-bed gasifiers segment garnered the largest share. Major benefits of fluidized-bed gasifiers include fuel flexibility resulting from good mixing of feedstock and oxidants to ensure efficient heat and mass transfer, and their ability to deal with small particles.

The steam reforming segment held the major share in in 2019. Steam reforming is the most utilized and cost-effective technology for the production of syngas.

Coal dominated the feedstock segment by accounting for the largest share of 69.8%. The processing of syngas includes coal, an abundantly available raw material. Coal gasification is flexible and is the cleanest way to turn coal into hydrogen, power, and other useful items.

Based on gasifier, the fluidized bed gasifier segment held around two-fifths of the global syngas market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to their ability to enhance turbulence for complete gasification of low quality and low reactivity feedstock. However, the moving bed gasifier segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027, owing to wide usage for gasification of biomass as they have a lower operating temperature, larger flexibility in feed size, and ability to handle higher moisture content as compared to others.

Enquiry Before Purchase : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8204

Based on technology, the steam reforming segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global syngas market in 2019, and is expected to continue its lead position by 2027. This is attributed to its reliable, cost-effective, and wide usage for producing hydrogen. However, the auto-thermal reforming segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its high reliability, superior performance, simplified design for cost-effectiveness, and low environmental impact.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Moreover, this region contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue, holding nearly two-thirds of the global syngas market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant position by 2027. This is due to rise in demand from the chemical industry, majorly from refineries and China being a chemical manufacturing powerhouse that supplies a majority of the chemicals to the world.

Players analyzed and profiled in the global syngas market Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, John Wood Group, Royal Dutch Shell, Sasol Limited, Siemens, Syngas Energy Holdings, SynGas Technology LLC, and The Linde Group.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Syngas Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8204?reqfor=covid

Impact of Covid-19 On The Global Syngas Market

• COVID-19 has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.

• Some of the major economies suffering the COVID-19 crises include Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Norway.

• Syngas is primarily used in power generation, chemicals, and liquid fuels, and as an impact of national lockdown, these sectors were experiencing a slight decline in growth rate.

• In many countries, the economy has dropped due to the halt of several industries, especially transport and supply chain. Demand for the product has been hindered as there is no development due to the implementation of lockdown.

• The demand–supply gap, disruptions in raw material procurement, and price volatility are expected to hamper the growth of the chemical industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

