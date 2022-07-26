Regenerative Medicine Market Grows At Rate 25% With The Rapid Increase In The Geriatric Population

Regenerative Medicine Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid increase in the aging population is leading to rising demand for organ transplantation and is expected to contribute to the growth of the regenerative medicine market. Organ donation and transplantation is a medical procedure in which an organ is removed from the donor and surgically placed in recipient’s body to replace a damaged or missing organ. The elderly population is increasing rapidly across the world, and it is expected to continue over the forecast period. By 2030, the population aged 65 years and above is expected to reach approximately 70 million in the USA. By 2050, the percentage of senior citizens in Japan is expected to grow to 40%. According to the regenerative medicine industry analysis, it is considered that demand for organ transplantation will increase. The expected increase in the aging population suffering from diseases leading to organ failure and the need for organ transplantation is expected to drive the regenerative medicine market growth.

The global regenerative medicine market size is expected to grow from $7.28 billion in 2020 to $22.37 billion in 2025 at a rate of 25.2%. The global regenerative medicine market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2025 and reach $40.71 billion in 2030.

According to the regenerative medicine market overview, the research and development for novel gene therapy techniques is the major key trend gaining popularity in the market. Gene therapy is defined as the introduction of foreign genes or a sequence of encoded genes into a different type of cells. Gene therapies are the most promising technique to effectively treat and regenerate damaged tissue, cell, and restore cell function. Gene therapy is the treatment and management of disease by using gene transfer techniques. There are various gene based novel therapies approved across the globe. CRISPR gene silencing technology is a newly developed genome editing system. CRISPR is a series of clustered DNA sequences including repeats and spacers that helps in editing parts of the genome by removing, adding or altering sections of the DNA sequence. For instance, in 2021, FDA has approved the first cell-based gene therapy ABECMA (idecabtagene vicleucel) for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

North America was the largest region in the regenerative medicine market, accounting for 53.3% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the regenerative medicine market will be Middle East and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 72.4% and 71.9% respectively during 2020-2025.

Major players covered in the global regenerative medicine industry are Smith & Nephew plc, Integra LifeSciences, Stryker Corporation, MiMedx Group, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

TBRC’s regenerative medicine market report is segmented by product into cell based, gene based, tissue based, by end-use into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and clinics, others, by application into musculoskeletal, oncology, dental, wound care, others.

Regenerative Medicine Market 2022 – By Product (Cell Based, Gene Based, Tissue Based), By End-Use (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals And Clinics), By Application (Musculoskeletal, Oncology, Dental, Wound Care), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a regenerative medicine market overview, forecast regenerative medicine market size and growth for the whole market, regenerative medicine market segments, geographies, regenerative medicine market trends, regenerative medicine market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

