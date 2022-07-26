Global Technical Textiles Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Technical Textiles Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Technical Textiles Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Technical Textiles Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the technical textiles market size is expected to grow from $191.4 billion in 2021 to $201.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The technical textile market size is expected to grow to $250.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The increasing demand for technical textiles from end-users is expected to drive the technical textiles market growth in the forecast period.

The technical textiles market consists of sales of technical textiles products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to engineered products with a definite functionality. Technical textiles are the type of semi-finished or finished textiles or fabric designed especially for the non-decorated purpose. Technical textiles are manufactured using non-woven or woven natural as well as synthetic fibres, which are used due to their excellent technical and functional properties.

Global Technical Textiles Market Trends

Modern technological advancement and continuous innovations are shaping the technical textiles market. Interconnected biometric garments act as connected textiles to collect data on emissions from the respiratory systems, providing new ways to assess the health and performance of the user.

Global Technical Textiles Market Segments

The global technical textiles market is segmented:

By Material: Natural Fiber, Synthetic Polymer, Regenerated Fiber, Mineral, Metal

By Process: Woven, Knitted, Non-woven

By Application: Transport Textiles, Medical and Hygiene Textiles, Industrial Products and Components, Agriculture, Horticulture, and Fishing, Home Textiles, Clothing Components, Packaging and Containment

By Geography: The global technical textiles market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Technical Textiles Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides technical textiles global market overviews, technical textiles market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global technical textiles market, technical textiles global market share, technical textiles global market segments and geographies, technical textiles global market players, technical textiles global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The technical textiles industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Technical Textiles Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Asahi Kasei, Kimberly Clarke, Berry Global Group, DuPont, Mitsui Chemicals, Freudenberg and Co., Low and Bonar, Huntsman, Toyobo Co., Milliken and Company, SRF Limited, International Textile Group, Koninklijke Ten Cate, 3M, Ahlstrom, Johnson and Johnson, Procter and Gamble, SKAPS, Baltex, Johns Manville, Companhia Providência, Fiberweb PLC, Strata Geosystems Pvt. Ltd., The TWE Group, Lanxess, Ibena Textilewerke GmbH, Maccaferri, Duvaltex, Hindoostan Mills, GSE Environmental Inc, and Polymer Group Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

