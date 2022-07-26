Global Organic Vegetable Farming Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Organic Vegetable Farming Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Organic Vegetable Farming Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the organic vegetable farming market size is expected to grow from $9.79 billion in 2021 to $10.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The global organic vegetable farming market size is expected to grow to $12.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%. Rising demand for organic food is anticipated to act as a major driver for the organic vegetable farming industry growth during the period.

The organic vegetable farming market consists of production and sales for organic vegetables and related services. Organic farming refers to the method of crop production that involves the use of biological materials to prevent the use of synthetic pesticides, genetically modified organisms, antibiotics, and fertilizers. Organic farming provides high-quality and healthy food to humans together with protecting the environment from pollution, soil degradation, and erosion to optimize biological productivity.

Global Organic Vegetable Farming Market Trends

The launch of various schemes by the governments of various countries across the world is promoting organic farming. Due to the health benefits and environmental benefits offered by organic products, the governments are promoting organic farming activities by launching various schemes and encouraging the population to shift towards organic products.

Global Organic Vegetable Farming Market Segments

The global organic vegetable farming market is segmented:

By Type: Pure Organic Farming, Integrated Organic Farming

By Method: Composting, Crop Rotation, Cutting, Mulching, Polyculture, Soil Management, Weed Management

By Crop: Protected Crops, Salads, Green Veg, Root Crops, Potatoes, Others

By Geography: The global organic vegetable farming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Organic Vegetable Farming Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides organic vegetable farming market overviews, organic vegetable farming market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the organic vegetable farming global market, organic vegetable farming global market share, organic vegetable farming global market segments and geographies, organic vegetable farming global market players, organic vegetable farming global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The organic vegetable farming global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Organic Vegetable Farming Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF, Aero Farm System, Plenty, Agrilution, N5 Sensors, Terramera PlantHealth, Back to the Roots, Vital Farms, ISCA Technologies, Inc, and MycoSolutions AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

