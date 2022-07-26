Strategies For Global Pest Control Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Pest Control Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Pest Control Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the pest control market size is expected to grow to $28.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%. Favorable government initiatives to promote the use of bio-based pesticides driving the pest control industry growth.

The pest control market consists of the sales of pest control by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that is the process of managing (by using deterrents or repellents) or removing pests from the house or place of business. Pest control services include screening and sealing of openings to avoid entry of pests inside the premises. It has various methods to control or prevent entry and infestation of pests. It helps in reducing illness and risk of harmful diseases and keeps the environment toxin-free.

Global Pest Control Market Trends

Technological advancement are one of the key pest control market trends shaping the market. Certain technologies will prevent or reduce the impact on nature. These will include the destruction of crops humans and scheduled planting operations. In August 2019, a group of Stevens Institute of Technology, a US-based private research university, launched AI-Driven Sensing which combines high vibration sensors and artificial intelligence setting a new standard in innovative pest control to root out the dangerous pests hidden inside trees. This will help in reducing forest pest damage. The launch of new technology is a result of an ongoing commitment to investing in the long-term development of innovative and effective solutions that decrease pest damage in an environmentally sustainable and responsible way.

Global Pest Control Market Segments

The global pest control market is segmented:

By Pest Type: Insects, Termites, Rodents, Wildlife

By Control Method: Chemical, Mechanical, Biological

By Mode of Application: Powder, Sprays, Pellets, Traps, Baits

By Application: Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Industrial

By Geography: The global pest control market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Pest Control Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pest control global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global pest control market, pest control global market share, pest control market segments and geographies, pest control global market players, pest control market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The pest control market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Pest Control Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Asante Inc., Bayer AG, Cleankill Pest Control, Dodson Pest Control Inc., Eco-Environmental Services Ltd., NBC Environment, Rentokil Initial Plc, Rollins Inc., ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., Syngenta Crop Protection LLC, Terminix, Truly Nolen Pest Control, Adamas, Atalian Servest, Bell Laboratories Inc., JG Pest Control, Massey Services Inc., and PelGar International Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

