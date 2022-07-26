Gynecology Drugs Market Players Gain Competitive Advantage By Developing New Treatments

Gynecology Drugs Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Gynecology Drugs Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of gynecology drug treatments by major companies is a positive trend in the market. According to the gynecology drugs market analysis, due to the highly competitive nature of the market and the presence of various players, companies are focusing on new advanced drugs to manufacture and develop new treatments. For instance, in September 2021, Myovant Sciences, a UK-based biopharmaceutical company has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for MYFEMBREE (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) for the management of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis, a disorder in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus. The FDA set a target action date of May 6, 2022 for this sNDA under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA).

Read more on the Global Gynecology Drugs Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gynecology-drugs-market

The global gynecology drugs market size is expected to grow from $38.11 billion in 2021 to $49.48 billion in 2026 at a rate of 5.4%. The global gynecology drugs market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2026 and reach $64.96 billion in 2031.

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is a treatment to relieve symptoms of menopause. It replaces hormones that are at a lower level as you approach menopause. Similarly, contraception reduces pregnancy-related morbidity and mortality, reduces the risk of developing certain reproductive cancers, and can be used to treat many menstrual related symptoms and disorders. With the efforts of the government and an increase in the literacy of women, awareness about HRT and contraceptive methods has increased. For example, in a survey by the International Journal of Reproduction, Contraception, Obstetrics and Gynecology (IJRCOG), 92.5% of women were aware of one or other method of contraception. But only 42.5% were practicing contraception. Therefore, increasing awareness, availability and use of contraceptives and HRT will drive the gynecology drugs industry growth in the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global gynecology drugs market are Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc.

TBRC’s gynecology drugs market report is segmented by therapeutics into hormonal therapy, non-hormonal therapy, by indication into gynecological cancers, menopausal disorder, polycystic ovary syndrome, contraception, others indications, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies.

Gynecology Drugs Market 2022 – By Therapeutics (Hormonal Therapy, Non-Hormonal Therapy), By Indication (Gynecological Cancers, Menopausal Disorder, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Contraception), By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a gynecology drugs market overview, forecast gynecology drugs market size and growth for the whole market, gynecology drugs market segments, geographies, gynecology drugs market trends, gynecology drugs market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Gynecology Drugs Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6464&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Gynecology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (CO2 Laser, KTP–Argon Laser, Nd:YAG Laser), By Application (Colposcopy, Laparoscopy, Hysteroscopy), By End-User (Hospital, Specialized Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Medical Centers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gynecology-medical-lasers-global-market-report

Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Oral Contraceptive Pills, Injectable Birth Control, Emergency Contraceptive Pills, Vaginal Rings), By End Users (Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Gynecology Centers, Clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers), By Hormones (Progestin-Only, Combined Hormones), By Distribution Channel (Drug Stores, Gynecology/ Fertility Clinics, E-Commerce) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hormonal-contraceptives-global-market-report

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug Type (Oral Contraceptives, Ornithine Decarboxylase Inhibitors, Insulin-Sensitizing Agents, Anti-Depressants, Diuretics, Aromatase Inhibitors), By Surgery Type (Ovarian Wedge Resection, Laparoscopic Ovarian Drilling), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Gynecology Centers, Feminist Health Centers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polycystic-ovarian-syndrome-treatment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/