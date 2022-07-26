Global Automotive Tire Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Automotive Tire Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Tire Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Tire Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive tire market size is expected to grow from $118.1 billion in 2021 to $123.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. As per TBRC’s automotive tire market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $151.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%. Increasing production of vehicles and the growing popularity of electric cars and pickup trucks and similar light commercial vehicles propels the automotive tire industry growth.

Want to learn more on the automotive tire market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6527&type=smp

The automotive tire market consists of sales of automotive tires by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that are used in automobiles to support the weight of the vehicle, absorb road shocks, transmit traction, torque, and braking forces to the road surface and maintain and change the direction of travel. Tires are mounted on rims and pressurized air is pumped into them.

Global Automotive Tire Market Trends

Automotive tire companies are focusing on developing airless tires for passenger and commercial vehicles. The zero-pressure tires ensure zero downtime and no loss of productivity for commercial vehicles and ensure greater auto safety and performance.

Global Automotive Tire Market Segments

By Rim Size: Less Than 15 Inches, 15 to 20 Inches, More Than 20 Inches

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle

By Manufacturing: Radial Tire, Bias Tire

By Distribution Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

By Season Type: Summer, Winter, All Seasons

By Geography: The global automotive tire market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global automotive tire market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-tire-global-market-report

Automotive Tire Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive tire global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive tire market, automotive tire global market share, automotive tire global market segments and geographies, automotive tire global market players, automotive tire market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive tire market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Tire Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Continental AG, Michelin, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Hankook and Company Co. Ltd., Pirelli, The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd. S.p.A, Toyo Tire Corporation, MRF Limited, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., CEAT Limited, Nokian Tyres PLC, Sailun Group Co. Ltd., Salsons Impex Pvt. Ltd, Shandong Linglong Group Co. Ltd., Kumho Tire, Giti Tire, Maxxis International, Nexen Tire Corporation, Cooper Tire and Rubber Company, and Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Automotive Heat Shield Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-heat-shield-global-market-report

Automotive Centre Console Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-centre-console-global-market-report

Automotive DC-DC Converters Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-dc-dc-converters-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/