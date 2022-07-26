Submit Release
Air Fresheners Market Size USD 11026.44 million by 2028 with Key Players, Top Regions, Types, Applications, Opportunities, Challenges, Revenue, Developments

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Fresheners market report gives you an overall analysis of the global market by the size of industry, shares, revenue in past and future estimation, year over year growth of Air Fresheners with the upcoming opportunities and challenges. The report also covers major players operating in the global Air Fresheners market with company details, recent developments, revenue, mergers & acquisitions, and expansion plans. Research reports also cover segmentation by product type, applications, and geographical regions, with the market size of each type and application with respect to regions.

The Global Air Fresheners Market Size was estimated at USD 9084.68 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11026.44 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.81% during the forecast period.

This report provides a deep insight into the global Air Fresheners market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Air Fresheners market is split by type and by application for the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by type and by application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market Segmentation (by Type)

  • Sprays/ Aerosols
  • Electric Air Fresheners
  • Gels
  • Candles
  • Others

Market Segmentation (by Application)

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Cars
  • Other

Geographic Segmentation

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)
  • The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Company

  • Febreze
  • Air Wick
  • Procter and Gamble Co
  • Reckitt Benckiser Inc
  • Henkel KgaA

Years considered for this report: -

Historical Years:  2011-2028

Base Year:  2021

Estimated Year:  2022

Forecast Period:  2022-2028

Air Fresheners market report delivers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream businesses. Also, this study delivers a detailed market estimation by emphasizing facts on several aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. Ultimately, this report also offers comprehensive study and expert guidance on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

TOC of Global Air Fresheners Market Research Report 2022(Status and Outlook)

1 Research Methodology and Statistical Scope

1.1 Market Definition and Statistical Scope of Air Fresheners

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.2.1 Air Fresheners Segment by Type

1.2.2 Air Fresheners Segment by Application

1.3 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.3.1 Research Methodology

1.3.2 Research Process

1.3.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.3.4 Base Year

1.3.5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Air Fresheners Market Overview

2.1 Global Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Air Fresheners Market Size (M USD) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2.1.2 Global Air Fresheners Sales Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2.2 Market Segment Executive Summary

2.3 Global Market Size by Region

