Morocco Records 254 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, July 26 - Morocco recorded 254 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Monday, adding that 1,110 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period.

A total of 24,871,107 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,360,094, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,634,691 people have received the third dose of the vaccine, while 20,639 people have received the fourth dose.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,258,018, while recoveries increased to 1,234,176, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.1%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (62), the Eastern region (48), Casablanca-Settat (41), Souss-Massa (23), Marrakech-Safi (21), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (16), Fez-Meknes (13), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (11), Draa-Tafilalet (10), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (05) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (04).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they increased to 16,215, with two cases reported in the past 24 hours in the region of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra.

The number of active cases has reached 7,627, while 12 severe or critical cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number to 130.

MAP 25 July 2022