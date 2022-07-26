Legislative By-elections: Interior Ministry Categorically Denies Malicious Allegations of Party Leadership Claiming The Vote Was Directed by Authority Agents

MOROCCO, July 26 - The Ministry of Interior has categorically denied "the malicious and unacceptable allegations" made by the leadership of a political party that participated in the parliamentary by-elections of July 21, 2022 in order to undermine the credibility of the electoral process and this, by spreading misinformation that the vote would have been directed by some authority agents.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed that "the leadership of a political party that took part in the parliamentary by-elections of July 21, 2022 has deliberately tried to undermine the credibility of this electoral process, by spreading misinformation claiming that the vote would have been directed by some agents of authority, uttering against them slanderous words that are not up to the level of serious political discourse that should be demonstrated by the Secretary General of a political party".

The Ministry also noted that these "malicious and unacceptable allegations" are intended to "undermine this electoral stage and cast doubt on its conduct in a methodical and deliberate way, like the policy adopted by the party in the elections of 8 September 2021”.

While expressing surprise at the justification of this failure to put it on the back of the agents of authority who have contributed in a patriotic way to the success of these by-elections, the Ministry of Interior noted that these accusations that are repeated on the occasion of each election are "a form of denigration of democratic achievements made by our country and all the efforts made by all, government, constitutional institutions, responsible political parties and professional media”. Worse, This is neither more nor less than a contempt and a refusal of the will of the voters who have chosen in all freedom and responsibility their representatives in the management of the national public affairs, deplored the same source.

Hence, it is necessary reminder that it is necessary to emphasize that the country has taken care to bring together all the legal, judicial and political guarantees ensuring a transparent conduct of elections, notes the same source, adding that all those who are not of this opinion have the opportunity to resort to constitutional institutions to challenge the election results, which is a democratic practice well established in the Moroccan electoral experience, instead of conveying unfounded accusations.

MAP 25 July 2022