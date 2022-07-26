UPS Market Demand, In-depth Analysis and Estimated Revenue Forecast by 2027

Allied Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Uninterrupted Power Supply System Market by Type, Rating, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." Global uninterrupted power supply (UPS) market was valued at $7.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $9.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The proliferating market demand of uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system as a reliable power supply is expected to drive the market growth. Furthermore, increase in number of data centers and decrease in battery prices are anticipated to potentially contribute toward the overall market growth. In addition, increase in population and surge in demand for power backup solutions are the other factors influencing the market growth in residential end-user segment.

Increase in demand for reliable power solutions for supporting large-scale manufacturing facilities and surge in adoption from residential and commercial sectors drive the growth of the global uninterrupted power supply system market. However, high maintenance cost of UPS systems hinders the market growth. Contrarily, advancements such as Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries with high operating temperature create new opportunities in the market.

Based on type, the online segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue, contributing to around two-fifths of the global uninterrupted power supply system market in 2019, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to the dual conversion design of online UPS systems that isolates the load during irregularities in main power supply. However, the line-interactive segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to wide scope of application of line interactive UPS system in small businesses and departmental servers.

Based on end-user, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding around two-fifths of the global uninterrupted power supply system market, and is projected to maintain its highest contribution in terms of revenue by 2027. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for steady power supply in the industrial sector and the need to operate the electrical equipment with the same efficiency under blackouts. The report also analyzes the segments including residential and commercial.

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global UPS system market, and will maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for industrial and commercial UPS systems and sudden blackouts in the U.S. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027, owing to surge in number of industrial booms in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan.

The industrial uninterrupted power supply segment accounted for significant market share, owing to rise in demand in various manufacturing sector. Uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system is widely used in nuclear power plant or oil rig as a temporary power back up. Major players have adopted product launch, business expansion, and acquisition to sustain the intense market competition. The key players profiled in the report include Schneider Electric Se, Abb Ltd., Soro Electronics, Luminous power technologies, MICROTEK, Delta Electronics Inc, Emersion Electric Co., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

• The global uninterrupted power supply market has significant impact of Covid-19. Due to work from norms, majority of population are residing at home, which positively affected the market growth.

• In addition, frequent power loss during this pandemic led to increase in demand for uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system for residential as well as industrial sectors.

• However, the shortage of regular manpower and social distancing norms delayed new installation of uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system.

• In addition, complete lockdown and social distancing norms across different countries delayed the cross-border export and import activities. This led to supply chain disruptions in the upstream and downstream channels.

Key findings of the study

• Line interactive uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 5.3%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

• By End-User, the industrial segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

• The North America dominated the market with around 42% revenue shares in 2019.