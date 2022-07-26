Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market is projected to be valued at USD 1,020.00 Bn by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing elderly population is one of the significant factors influencing the elder care services & assistive devices market.

Market Size – USD 672.25 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Growing adoption of technology amongst elderly people for health management” — Emergen Research

The global elder care services & assistive devices market is projected to be valued at USD 1,020.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Elderly care services and assistive devices are witnessing high demand, which can be attributed to growing elderly population. The number of individuals aged 65 years or above worldwide is estimated to grow from about 524 million in 2010 to around 1.5 billion by 2050 and developing countries would account for a majority of this increase in elderly population. A significant rise in life expectancy is leading to growth of geriatric population. This, in turn, would propel the elder care services & assistive devices market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, Genesis HealthCare made an announcement about purchase of Sun Healthcare Group Inc., a firm involved in providing elder care services. SunBridge Healthcare, LLC, a subsidiary of Sun Healthcare Group Inc., manages nursing facilities, behavioral health centers, and assisted and independent living centers in 23 states of the US.

Approximately USD 170.00 Billion are spent on end-of-life care every year. Better planning can decrease these costs and enhance satisfaction by providing customized care as per the patient’s preference.

Day programs are meant for providing activity centers and monitoring services for elders. Such programs benefit from the growing inclination among elders toward staying in homes for a longer duration. Presently, about 4,000 day program centers are run in the U.S., which can cater to over 15,000 elders.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Invacare Corporation, Ai Squared, Siemens Healthineers, Sonova Holding AG, Cochlear Limited, Brookdale Senior Living, Extendicare Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, and GN Resound Group

Furthermore, the report divides the Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global elder care services & assistive devices market in terms of offering, end-user, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Services

Home Healthcare

Adult Day Services

Institutional Care

Assisted Devices

Mobile Assistance Devices

Wheelchairs

Mobility Scooters

Others

Living Aids

Hearing Aids

Vision & Speech Aids

Assistive Furniture

Assistive Beds

Door Openers

Riser Reclining Chairs

Others

Bathroom Safety Equipment

Shower Rooms

Commode Chairs

Ostomy Devices

Bars, Grips & Rails

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Nursing Homes

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market Revenue, Forecast to 2027