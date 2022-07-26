Dispersing Agents Market worth $9.3 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dispersing Agents Market size will grow to USD 9.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% from USD 7.1 billion in 2022, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The advantages offered in terms of economy and emission control have made these dispersing agents important for any process or application in the industry, which leads to a high growth rate of dispersing agents market, globally. The factors that drive growth in the dispersing agents market include growing demand from current and emerging end-use industries, prolific demand from the oil & gas industry, rising environmental concern, increasing demand for efficiency, development, and modernization of infrastructure.

Waterborne is the largest dispersing agents type of dispersing agents market in 2021.

Waterborne dispersing agents accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the global market, in 2021. The rising awareness among consumers regarding hazardous chemicals used in the paints & coatings end-use industry has catalyzed the demand for waterborne agents. Owing to the tightening of regulations over VOC content, the end-users are forced to either use additives that help in reducing the VOC content or shift to waterborne dispersing agents.

Anionic structure is projected to be the fastest growing structure of the dispersing agents market in terms of value during the forecast period.



The anionic segment is projected to be the fastest growing structure of the global dispersing agents market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The increased demand for colorants & tinting systems and organic & inorganic pigments is driving the market for anionic structured dispersing agents in the global market. These factors drive the demand for anionic structured dispersing agents, globally.

Construction is the largest dispersing agents type of dispersing agents market in 2021.



The construction end-use industry segment led the dispersing agents market, both in terms of value and volume, in 2021. This is owing to the increasing use of dispersing agents to liquefy the flowing concrete and act as a liquefying agent on flowing concrete and as an air-entraining agent in lightweight concrete. The construction industry is growing rapidly, particularly in the emerging markets of the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific, due to various factors, such as better economic growth, and higher incomes to buy new homes. Residential construction has seen rapid growth in the past few years, and the market is projected to grow during the next decade. Increasing urbanization and housing facilities have surged the demand for dispersing agents in the construction end-use industry.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for dispersing agents during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific dominated the dispersing agents market in terms of value, in 2021. The development of the market is mainly attributed to the high economic growth rate followed by heavy investment across industries, such as automotive, consumer goods & appliances, building & construction, and furniture. Key players are expanding their production facilities in Asia Pacific, especially China and India. The advantages of shifting production to the region are the low cost of production and the ability to better cater to the emerging local markets).

The key market players profiled in the dispersing agents report includ:

BASF SE (Germany),

Arkema SA (France),

Altana AG (Germany),

Solvay SA (Belgium),

Dow Inc. (US),

Croda International Plc. (UK),

LANXESS AG (Germany),

Elementis Plc. (Germany),

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan),

Clariant AG (Switzerland) and others.



