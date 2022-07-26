Electrolyzer Market Size Worth USD 619.6 Million, Globally, by 2029 at 5.8% CAGR

Increasing Demand for Hydrogen in Fuel Cells to Endorse Growth OF Global Electrolyzer Market

The global Electrolyzer Market size was valued at USD 390.4 million in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 416.8 million in 2022 to USD 619.6 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, "Electrolyzer Market, 2022-2029."

Key Industry Development:

January 2022: Green Hydrogen Systems entered into an agreement with Edinburgh-located Logan Energy to provide electrolysis equipment for a venture in England. These will be deployed in a 40 ft. container as a complete green hydrogen unit as part of strategies to advance a regional hydrogen economy based in Dorset, England.





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 5.8% 2029 Value Projection USD 619.6 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 416.8 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 250 Segments covered By Type, By Application, and Regional Forecast Growth Drivers Surging Demand for Hydrogen in Fuel Cell-Based Automobile Sector to Endorse Market Growth Power Plants Segment Backed by Rising Demand for Hydrogen to Generate Electricity





Drivers and Restraints:

Surging Demand for Hydrogen in Fuel Cell-Based Automobile Sector to Endorse Market Growth

The surging demand for fuel cell-based automobiles such as electric vehicles and buses in North America and Asia Pacific has previously been registered. Furthermore, China, Japan, and South Korea have suggested strong commitments to decrease the rising dependency on gasoline fuel by financing in fuel cell-based vehicle programs.

Nevertheless, the prices of electricity are the most considerable aspect, which augments the charge of generating hydrogen through the electrolytic process. Additionally, recent sharp deteriorations in solar and wind power costs have declined the real and projected prices of renewable hydrogen.





COVID-19 Impacts:

Supply Chain Upheavals amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Obstruct Market Growth

Health emergency across the world commenced by the unexpected outbreak of COVID-19 infections has notably impacted various dynamics. Practically, all the major economies have perceived a large expansion in the number of impacted cases right from the start of 2020. The outcome of the global pandemic has also affected the financial prudence of countless fast-growing developing countries in unrest. The market has been directly affected accordingly by the outbreak of COVID-19. At present, the chemical sector, oil refining industry, and steel production industry incur high demand for hydrogen, which the COVID-19 outbreak has reportedly influenced.

Segments:

Traditional Alkaline Electrolyzer Segment to Lead the Market

Based on type, the global market is categorized into traditional alkaline electrolyzer and Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) electrolyzer. The traditional alkaline electrolyzer segment was responsible for the prime share of the market in 2021.

Power Plants Segment Backed by Rising Demand for Hydrogen to Generate Electricity

Based on application, the global market is classified into power plants, steel plant, electronics & photovoltaics, industrial gases, energy storage or fueling for FCEVs, power to gas, and others. The power plants segment held the major share of 26.71% in the global market in 2021.

The market has been analyzed geographically across four key regions, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.





Report Coverage:

The report offers valuable insights obtained from a thorough study done by our researchers. Extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels are obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Backed by Increasing Demand for Hydrogen in Manufacturing Sector

The North America region held the majority of the electrolyzer market share with regard to value and volume in 2021 due to the rising demand for hydrogen in numerous applications such as the manufacturing sector, power industry, and others.

Additionally, Europe's market size is backed by the growing investments and tactics to extend and reinforce the grid infrastructure networks to aid the surging renewable energy installation.

In Asia Pacific, the increasing concern for clean energy, government-assisted economic support, and the requirement to fulfill demand & supply discrepancy will counterpart the industry viewpoint.

Competitive Landscape:

Prime Players Sign Considerable Deals to Make Notable Changes in Market

The players functioning in the market often employ various tactics that will assist the electrolyzer market growth and product demand. Among the number of strategies available, one such remarkable strategy to extend the business prospect is engaging in multimillion bonds with government bodies and reinforcing a profitable revenue for their own corporation.





List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Nel Hydrogen (Norway)

Asahi Kasei (Japan)

Hydrogenics (Canada)

Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. (China)

Teledyne Energy Systems (U.S.)

Siemens (Germany)

Kobelco Eco-Solutions (U.S.)

Green Hydrogen Systems (Denmark)

Next Hydrogen (Canada)

H-Tec Systems (Germany)

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Electrolyzer Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments by the Industry Players in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Electrolyzer Market Analysis (USD Million, MW), Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Traditional Alkaline Electrolyzer PEM Electrolyzer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Power Plants Steel Plant Electronics and Photovoltaics Industrial Gases Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV's Power to Gas Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global Electrolyzer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global Electrolyzer market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global Electrolyzer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

