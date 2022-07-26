Supplies delivery service of Red Code Zone Hong Tai Building suspended today to facilitate nucleic acid test of households

MACAU, July 26 - As the Health Bureau has arranged for the households in Hong Tai Building to undergo nucleic acid specimen collection this afternoon (July 26), the Subsistence Team will suspend the delivery service of life supplies sent by friends and relatives of households in Hong Tai Building, which was originally scheduled for 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. today. The households’ understanding is appreciated and they are advised to ask friends and relatives not to send supplies to the site today.