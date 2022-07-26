Virtual Diagnostic Market Competitive Insights and Opportunities in Grooming Regions : Edition 2021-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Virtual Diagnostics Market trends –Rise in the level of awareness.

Virtual Diagnostics Market Size – USD 491.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.0%, Market trends –Rise in the level of awareness.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Virtual Diagnostics market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,512.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for virtual diagnostics is growing due to an increase in the awareness level of early diagnosis and a rise in demand for affordable and accessible diagnostics. Rapid growth due to a rise in the adoption of IoT in the healthcare sector is also a contributing factor.

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred the growth of the industry. The imposition of social as well as physical distancing has driven the demand for a virtual diagnostic to limit the growth of coronavirus. Digital healthcare has emerged as a crucial technology amidst remote areas and rural populations.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Virtual Diagnostics market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Virtual Diagnostics market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Virtual Diagnostics industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2020, Vera Smart Healthcare announced the expansion by investing another USD 20 million to add over twenty new healthcare services. For the funding, the company has attained the backing of U.S. investors. The company planned to roll out remote health services for home-based diagnostics & tests, medication delivery, virtual doctor care, and nutrition consultation.

Gastrointestinal virtual diagnostics is growing at a substantial pace as the number of gastrointestinal patients is exceedingly being propelled. Increasing incidences of pediatric gastroenterological disorders are also some of the key reasons for the demand for virtual diagnostics.

The hospital segment is increasingly adopting the technology to treat and consult patients located in remote areas. With overwhelmed staff, several hospitals are behind in the incorporation of IoT with their equipment, but recent developments are anticipated to increase funding to the healthcare sector, which in turn, will drive the demand of the virtual diagnostic market.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

AliveCor Inc., Eyenuk Inc., IDx Technologies Inc., Cardiologs Technologies, CapsoVision Inc., Olympus Corporation, Sight Diagnostics, ResApp Health Limited, Phelcom Technologies, and Medtronic Plc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Virtual Diagnostics Market on the type, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gastrointestinal Virtual Diagnostics

Ophthalmology Virtual Diagnostics

Cardiology Virtual Diagnostics

Pathology Virtual Diagnostics

Others Virtual Diagnostics

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others (Homecare and Research Institutes)

Regional Overview:

The global Virtual Diagnostics market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Virtual Diagnostics market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about the customization of the report, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your requirements.

