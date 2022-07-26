The Global Frozen Foods Market is Estimated Worth of Nearly US$ 240 Bn by 2031

Frozen Foods Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global frozen food market is bound to see ingredient upcycling in the coming years. This could be attributed to the food industry’s proactive approach to sustainability. Another trend is the preference for foods that help reduce waste, including the use of misshapen vegetables and fruits. This is the direction the food industry would go in the next decade.

The frozen food market is projected to grow unintentionally during the forecast period, reaching US$240 billion at a CAGR of 4%. Immune health is being prioritized and this trend is expected to continue in the future. End customers are looking for the food that supports immune health. The main players try to create tasty, healthy food. This is how the food vertical would behave in the near future.

The global frozen food market is currently valued at nearly US$161 billion and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4% to reach an estimated value of nearly US$240 billion by 2031. Dietary preferences versus ready-to-eat foods. Therefore, frozen foods have become an important part of the modern diet. Freezing or refrigeration gives consumers access to food that was either unavailable or only available during a specific time of year.

Freezing also helps consumers preserve their food products for future use. The availability of a wide range of frozen products in different food categories is the factor driving the global frozen food market. Other driving factors are the changing purchasing behavior of customers and the growing urban population.

To stay ahead of your competitors, request a sample@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3374

In addition, the increasing number of working women is driving the global frozen food market. The majority of working women in western countries do not cook at home.

Europe has the largest market share for frozen food, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific, economic developments coupled with increasing urbanization and disposable income are some factors driving the frozen food market in Asia Pacific. Due to these factors, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

The global frozen food market is currently segmented by ConAgra Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., General Mills, BRF SA (Brazil), Tyson Foods Inc.

BRF SA (Brazil) and Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. ltd (India) are among the companies that operate at the regional level and dominate the market.

Download TOC, list of figures & tables@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/frozen-food-market/toc

Frozen Food Market Segmentation:

By product

Frozen Ready Meals

Frozen Fish/Seafood

Frozen Meat Products

Frozen pizzas

Frozen Potato Products

Frozen baked goods

Other

By region

North America

The USA

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

The United Kingdom

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of the World (SERIES)

Brazil

The frozen food market for each country includes:

Market Overview

Market Size by Product Volume (million kg) and Value (USD Mn) (Historical and Forecast)

Market share by company

Market share by distribution channel

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3374