Nail Care Market Size Expected to Reach USD 27.15 Billion at a CAGR of 8.5% in 2030

Nail Care Market Size – USD 13.11 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.5%, Market Trends – Increasing number of beauticians and beauty salons.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing fashion trends among women and rising awareness of self-health and self-care are key factors driving market revenue growth.

The global nail care market size was USD 13.11 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing number of beauticians and beauty salons.

Increasing number of beauty and nail salons has encouraged females to try various nail care products and techniques such as manicures and pedicures. Majority of women population is extremely reliant on beauticians and salons for their makeup and nail services, such as nail art and nail extensions, to match the outfit for any occasion. Most salons have both makeup artists and nail care experts who usually recommend different types of procedures to clients. In addition, many beauty salons offer attractive discounts as a part of their customer loyalty program, which further increases number of women visiting their salons. Furthermore, availability of various nail art style as well as home visit services options that follow healthy working conditions is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• The nail polish segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing need for strengthening nails and cleaning cuticles. Women prefer to polish their nails as it beautifies their hands. In addition, rising adoption of self-care routines has facilitated necessity of polishing nails, which helps nails grow longer and stronger, improving mental confidence.

• The economy segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing use of nail care products in everyday life. Women increasingly use nail care products on every occasion, therefore they prefer budget-friendly products to satisfy their daily needs, which drives demand for economy nail care products. Besides, highly priced manicures and pedicures are reserved for special occasions.

• The online platform segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to availability of a wide variety of products at low prices. Customers are increasingly relying on online platforms for faster purchasing processes and flexibility. In addition, online purchasing also provides real reviews from customers, enabling customers to compare different products, which saves their time and enables them to make informed decisions.

• The women segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to growing fashion trends resulting in women adopting nail care products. In addition, increasing health consciousness among women for necessary care for skin, cuticles, nails, and nail beds is expected to contribute to revenue growth of this segment. Also, women consider well-maintained nails to be an outward sign of health, femininity, and social status.

• The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period due to rising trend of enhancing personal appearance and beauty consciousness. Higher number of working women and college girls who tend to spend more on appearance is expected to increase adoption of nail care products. According to research, 33% of the total population in India are working women. In addition, growing party culture and a wide array of festivals and functions in countries, such as India and China, have increased adoption of nail art and nail polish, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

• Companies profiled in the market report are Bio Sculpture, American International Industries, Barielle, Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., L'Oréal Group, Fiabila, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, RPM International, Inc., IL Cosmetics Group SA, and Estée Lauder, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global nail care market based on product type, price range, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Nail Polish

• Nail Polish Remover

• Nail Primers

• Nail Extensions

• Manicure Products

• Pedicure Products

• Others

Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Premium

• Medium

• Economy

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Beauty Stores

• Pharmacies

• Online Platform

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Men

• Women

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

