Sanitary Napkin Market Size, Research Report 2022-2027, Demand, Business Challenges, Opportunities and Major Key Players

Sanitary Napkin Market Size 2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sanitary Napkin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global sanitary napkin market reached a value of US$ 24.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.92% during 2022-2027.

Industry Overview and Application:

Sanitary napkins are worn by women to absorb the uterine blood flow during their menstruation. It is made using cotton or other super absorbent polymer and widely available in different shapes, sizes, and absorbing capabilities. Nowadays, due to rising environmental concerns and the growing need for sustainable feminine hygiene solutions, biodegradable sanitary napkins are gaining widespread adoption across the globe. They have anti-bacterial and natural sterilizing properties that help prevent irritation and rashes.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. The global sanitary napkin industry is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing awareness among women about personal hygiene represents one of the key factors positively influencing the demand for comfortable sanitary napkins. They prevent infections that can be caused due to poor menstrual hygiene. Apart from this, governments of numerous countries are collaborating with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to introduce cost-effective and subsidized biodegradable sanitary napkins and promote menstrual hygiene among women. The leading players are also offering innovative products through online distribution channels, which is anticipated to drive the market.

Sanitary Napkin Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global sanitary napkin market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG)

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB)

• Hengan International Group Company Limited (HKG: 1044)

• Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC)

• Kao Corporation (TYO: 4452)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global sanitary napkin market on the basis of type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by type:

• Menstrual Pad

• Pantyliner

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Pharmacies

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Specialty Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19 • Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

