Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Bags Market Size Will Reach Value & CAGR 7.4% between 2020 and 2030

Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Bags Market Size to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 7.4%: AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) bags market generated $3.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in use of ESD bags in various applications, significant market growth, and rise in packaging of electronics equipment drive the growth of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) bags market. On the other hand, innovative product development and rising merger & acquisition activities in order to enhance product portfolio of manufacturers are expected to create potential opportunities in the target market in the upcoming years.

Download Sample PDF (180 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14616

COVID-19 scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the global lockdown and temporary closure of most of the consumer electronic industrial sites, thereby adversely affecting the overall growth of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) bags market.

• The pandemic also caused disruptions in the supply chain, obstruction in the production of electronic devices, labor shortages, rise in price of raw material supply, and other issues.

• Nevertheless, the market is estimated to witness significant growth in the post-pandemic period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) bags market based on application and region.

Based on application, the consumer electronics & computer peripherals segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the automotive segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14616?reqfor=covid

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the global emulsified fuel market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) bags market analyzed in the research include 3M Company, Miller Packaging, Advantek, Inc., Protective Packaging Corporation, Teknis Limited, Digi-Key Electronics, Dou Yee Enterprises (S) Pte Ltd., Edco Supply Corporation, Statclean Technology (S) Pte Ltd, and Electrotek Static Controls Pvt., Ltd.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electrostatic-discharge-bags-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.