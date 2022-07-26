Smart Agriculture Market Showing Impressive Growth by 2031 | TMR

Smart Agriculture Market

Smart Agriculture Market is expected to exceed the value of US$ 39.02 Bn by the end of 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart agriculture has been offering rapid transformation in terms of products and services offered by the agriculture sector over the past few years. The adoption of advance technologies such as cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture to provide real time assistance to farmers is expected to propel the growth of the smart agriculture market during the forecast period. However, lack of connected devices used in the agriculture sector creates disruptions in communication between the developer and farmer. The fragmented agriculture sector negatively impacts the growth of the smart agriculture market.

Smart Agriculture Market: Prominent Regions

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the smart agriculture market during the forecast period due to rise in number of agricultural start-ups in the U.S. and Canada that helps to deliver better customer experiences. Another factor responsible for the dominance of North America is the presence of major smart agriculture market players in the region. Hence, North America is fueling the growth of the smart agriculture market.

Request a Sample- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=11561

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing investments by governments to introduce automation in the agriculture sector through technology innovations in different countries such as India, China, and Japan to improve agriculture productivity. Hence, demand for smart agriculture is expected to grow in the region during the forecast period. The smart agriculture market in Europe is anticipated to rise at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for advance equipment and automation products helps farmers earn significant profit from the agriculture sector.

Smart Agriculture Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global smart agriculture market are Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation

InnovaSea Systems

Trimble Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Topcon Positioning Systems

Semiosbio Technologies Inc.

Afimilk Ltd

Aker Technologies

Antelliq

Cisco Systems Inc.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=11561

Companies in the smart agriculture market are taking advantage of government stimulus packages and schemes from the BFSI sector to stay financially afloat amid ongoing COVID-19 crisis. However, lack of connected devices used in the agriculture sector and fragmented nature of the agriculture industry in India is inhibiting market growth. Hence, market stakeholders should form focus groups and provide training to farmers to minimize the technology gap in the agriculture community whilst increasing communication between developers and farmers. In addition, rising adoption of the IoT technology in the agricultural sector helps to improve the responsive ability of farmers to any significant change in weather, humidity, and air efficiency.

Latest IT and Telecom Industry Research Reports

Artificial Intelligence Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-market.html

Edge Computing Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/edge-computing-market.html

Managed Security Services Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/managed-security-services-market.html

Mobile Wallet Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mobile-wallet.html

Smart Home Market– https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-homes-market.html

Enterprise Mobility Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/enterprise-mobility-market.html

Digital Experience Monitoring Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/digital-experience-monitoring-dem-market.html

Edutainment Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/edutainment-market.html

Sales Enablement Software Market– https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sales-enablement-software-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research reports company providing business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

