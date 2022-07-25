Personnel appointment

TAJIKISTAN, July 25 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received for a conversation the personnel appointed to leadership positions in the structural units of the ministries of energy and water resources, transport, education and science of the Republic of Tajikistan.

By the orders of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the chairman of Varzob district - Sheralizoda Mahmadullo was relieved of his duties due to transfer to another job, Safarzoda Sharifkhon, who until now was the first deputy chairman of Ismoili Somoni district of Dushanbe city, has been appointed the chairman of Varzob district.

By the decisions of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the head of the State Control Service in the field of safety of hydraulic facilities, the rector of Khorugh State University named after Moyonsho Nazarshoev and the director of the State Educational Institution "Presidential School for Gifted Students in Khorugh” of GBAO are relieved of their duties due to transfer to another job. Komilbek Amid, who worked as the vice-rector for science and innovation of the State Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, became the rector of Khorugh State University, and Boynazarzoda Mavluda, the director of the State Educational Institution "Presidential School for Gifted Students in Khorugh" of GBAO.

During the conversation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, emphasized to the personnel that they should be serious, honest and work with a high sense of responsibility in the public service activities, and put the interests of the state and the nation above other interests in order to be an example in the society.