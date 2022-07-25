Meeting with the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation

TAJIKISTAN, July 25 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov, who arrived on a working visit to Tajikistan.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues related to ensuring security and legal cooperation within the framework of the strategic partnership between Tajikistan and Russia was considered.

In this context, the parties paid attention to the issues of ensuring the rule of law, law and order, and protecting the citizens of the two countries from various criminal manifestations.

In this regard, the importance of strengthening Tajik-Russian cooperation in the area of the joint fight against terrorism, extremism and transnational organized crime, especially drug and arms smuggling, cybercrime and other types of especially serious crime, was emphasized.

Along with this, the parties discussed the issues of neutralizing existing internal threats, including those associated with the tendency to impose the ideology of religious radicalism on society, as well as the "sleeping" cells of international terrorism and extremism.

An exchange of views also took place on the difficult situation in Afghanistan, as well as on issues of labor migration, protection of the rights and legitimate interests of citizens, cooperation between the prosecution authorities of the two countries in providing legal assistance in criminal cases and extradition of wanted criminals.