Big Data in Healthcare Market to Reach US$ 78.03 Billion by 2027 in Cumulative Value | Emergen Research

The growing initiative to promote the adoption of healthcare information & rising advent of cloud will drive the demand for Big Data in the Healthcare market.

Big Data in Healthcare Market Size – USD 19.93 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 19.6%, Market trends – The infiltration of the internet in the Healthcare sector.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Big Data in Healthcare Market is forecasted to be worth USD 78.03 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increasing cost of healthcare, a rise in chronic diseases, a growing geriatric population, and a fall in reimbursement cost will propel the demand for the market. Healthcare sectors are under immense pressure to focus on investment improving resource and outcomes management. Deployment of analytical tools, artificial intelligence, and machine learning techniques on the growing amount of data to enhance revenue, reduce healthcare costs, and personalized medicine, which will propel the demand for the market.

A surge in the adoption of healthcare information systems promoting the usage of electronic health records (EHRs) to build a more collaborative research environment will play an important role in the growth of Big Data in the Healthcare market. Moreover, the presence of unstructured data in the healthcare industry is anticipated to drive big data in the healthcare market.

Advancement in epigenomics, genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, pharmacogenomics, and metabolomics, coupled with the digitalization of healthcare systems globally, has led to a generation of a vast amount of medical data in different formats. The growing usage of big data analytics in healthcare provides new opportunities for providing the analytical capability for reducing waste, care, medicines, and research and development.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report: Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Allscripts, DELL EMC, Microsoft Corporation, Optum Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cognizant, and Mckesson, among others.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the Big Data in Healthcare products is expected to drive the demand for Big Data in Healthcare, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

In October 2020, Wuhan Run He De Kang (RHDK) and Bianjie partnered to implement a blockchain technology-enabled “Epidemic Early Warning System” to help fight against the Covid-19 virus. Wuhan RHDK is a healthcare-focused Big Data firm established in 2017 to focus on creating advanced medical healthcare and safety risk management system.

The software segment held the largest share due to the growing need for analysis of electronic patient data, which is increasing at a rapid pace. By leveraging the appropriate software tools, big data is propelling the movement toward value-based healthcare, which is opening the door to innovative advancements while reducing the costs.

Uptime is very crucial in the healthcare industry, and they cannot afford to have the system go down, which will propel the demand for the on-premises segment. On-premises storage does not require a wireless internet connection to collect medical data, which makes it less risky.

Predictive analytics helps in estimating the future outcome based on past patterns. This allows clinicians to stay a step ahead and make an informed choice on how to move forward. It is extremely useful in surgery, surgery, intensive care, or emergency care, where a patient’s life might depend on quick reaction time.

North America held the largest market share owing to a rise in advancement in the Internet of Things (IoT) and an increase in demand for analytical models for better service delivery and government policies. Technical advancement has made it easier to collect and analyze information, which is benefitting the healthcare industry in the region.

