Attorney General O'Connor Charges Edmond Man with Abuse by Caretaker

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK – An Edmond man has been charged with Abuse by Caretaker following an investigation by the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU). Gerald Ngwa, 37, was arrested on July 22, 2022, by an MFCU agent and an Oklahoma County Sheriff Deputy.

The MFCU investigation began after a referral was received from the Oklahoma City Police Department regarding a report of potential abuse by caretaker at Villagio Senior Living in Oklahoma City. During the investigation, MFCU agents obtained witness statements and other evidence confirming Ngwa slapped a resident on the left side of her face above the eye. At the time of the alleged incident, Ngwa was a nurse working at Villagio through a third-party staffing agency.

Abuse by Caretaker is a felony and, if convicted, Ngwa faces up to 10 years in prison and/or fines up to $10,000.00. Following arrest, Ngwa was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail and subsequently released on July 22nd after posting bond. As with all defendants, Ngwa is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty in a court of law.

The Oklahoma MFCU investigates and prosecutes cases of abuse, neglect, drug diversion and financial exploitation of elderly and vulnerable adults. In this role, the MFCU serves as a safeguard against caretakers who abuse, neglect, or exploit vulnerable Oklahomans. The Oklahoma MFCU has statewide jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute violations of state and federal laws pertaining to provider fraud in the administration of the Medicaid program. Additionally, the MFCU pursues and monitors Qui Tam or whistleblower litigation at the Oklahoma level and on a national level in conjunction with other state’s MFCU and U.S. Attorneys offices. The MFCU can recover Medicaid funds by pursuing criminal sanctions, civil judgments, or administrative recoveries.

The Oklahoma Attorney General's MFCU receives 75% percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $3,424,943.00 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2022. The remaining 25% percent, totaling $856,235.00 for FY 2022, is funded by the State of Oklahoma. The federal fiscal year is defined as October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022.

To file a complaint with the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit call 1-405-522-2963 or through the following link.