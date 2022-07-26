Global Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Numerous health benefits and major role in making the skin glowing & radiant and consumer inclination toward natural ingredients cosmetic products drive the growth of the global dead sea mud cosmetics market. North America accounted for the largest share in 2021, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2031. Production activities of dead sea mud cosmetics were hindered partially or completely due to lockdown implementations in various countries.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dead sea mud cosmetics market generated $723.00 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The research is a helpful source of insights for investors, leading market players, stakeholders, and new entrants in determining the strategies for the coming years to achieve sustainable growth in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $723.00 million Market Size in 2031 $2.6 billion CAGR 13.5% No. of Pages in Report 287 Segments covered Product Type, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Numerous health benefits and major role in making the skin glowing and radiant Consumer inclination toward natural ingredients cosmetic products Opportunities Increase in demand to counter hair loss and hair damage among the global population The presence of high concentrations of skin-nourishing minerals including magnesium, calcium, potassium, and others in these products Restrains Trade restrictions and rise in demand for low-cost items High fluctuation in raw material prices

Covid-19 Scenario:

Production activities of dead sea mud cosmetics were hindered partially or completely due to lockdown implementations in various countries across the globe. Moreover, shortage of raw materials and lack of workforce impacted the production activities.

Travel restrictions, suspension of airlines, and the slowdown of the global economy affected the business of cosmetic manufacturers across the globe negatively.

Many offline distribution channels were closed due to lockdown restrictions. Moreover, people were hesitant to shop from offline channels due to possibility of cross-contamination. This impacted the overall revenue of the market. However, online deliveries continued for a specific period of time.

The routine of skincare changed for most of the consumers as they focused more on spending on daily necessities to survive the pandemic rather than cosmetics. This reduced the revenue of the market during initial stages of pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global dead sea mud cosmetics market based on product type, gender, distribution channel, and region. The research analyzes each segment and sub-segment with the help of tabular and graphical formats to enable market players and investors gain a better picture and take necessary decisions for the future. These insights also help in determining the fastest growing and highest revenue-generating segments to take further steps.

Based on product type, the body care segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the facial care segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the segments including hair care and others.

Based on gender, the women segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global dead sea mud cosmetics market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the men segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global dead sea mud cosmetics market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. However, the online segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2031. However, LAMEA is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Leading players of the global dead sea mud cosmetics market analyzed in the research include Kawar Cosmetics, Avani Supreme Inc., Aroma Dead Sea, Dead Sea Premier Cosmetics Laboratories Ltd, H&B Health and Beauty, Bo International, Ein Gedi Cosmetics & Pharma LTD, Jordan Integrated For Minerals Dead Sea Products, Muhtseb Cosmetics, SABON USA, Ahava Dead Sea Laboratories, and Daor Cosmetics. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the market. Moreover, they adopted various strategies including new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, expansion, and others to raise their market share and consolidate their position across the international market. The report is helpful in determining business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and key developments of abovementioned market players.

